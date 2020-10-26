Presented by

Stats & Facts: 49ers Run Up the Score, Notch 4 INTs vs. Patriots

Oct 25, 2020 at 08:34 PM

The San Francisco 49ers improve their record to 4-3 following a dominant, 33-6 outing against the New England Patriots. Here are some stats and numbers from the 49ers wire-to-wire victory.

Team Notes

  • The 49ers improved to 9-5 overall against the Patriots and a 5-3 record on the road, including back-to-back wins at Gillette Stadium.
  • San Francisco is now 2-1 against the AFC East this season, with the team's final game against the division coming in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills.
  • Kyle Shanahan is now 10-5 against the AFC as the head coach of the 49ers.
  • San Francisco has won their first three road games of the season in back-to-back years for the first time since 1989-90. The team has also won each of their first three games in the Eastern Time Zone for the second-consecutive season.

Offensive Notes

  • On the opening possession of the game, quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ engineered a 9-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that was punctuated by a 3-yard touchdown run by ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿.
  • According to CBS Sports, Wilson Jr.'s 3-yard touchdown run was the first opening drive touchdown allowed by the Patriots since 2016 (Oct. 2 2016 vs. Buffalo).
  • With an opening drive touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6, the 49ers offense has scored a touchdown on the opening drive of a game in back-to-back weeks for the first time since 2019 (Week 13 receiving touchdown at Baltimore Ravens; Week 14 receiving touchdown at New Orleans Saints).
  • San Francisco's 467 net yards (197 rushing; 270 passing) are the most by the team this season and the most since Dec. 2019 at New Orleans (516 net yards – 162 rushing; 354 passing).
  • The 49ers offense scored at least 30 points for the third time this season. Dating back to the 2019 season, San Francisco's 11 games scoring 30-or-more points are tied for the fourth-most over that span.

Most Games Scoring 30-Or-More Points in the NFL, 2019-20

Table inside Article
Rank Team Games
1. New Orleans Saints 15
2. Baltimore Ravens 12
Dallas Cowboys 12
4t. San Francisco 49ers 11
Kansas City Chiefs 11
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11
  • The 49ers offense rushed for 197 yards and four touchdowns on 37 carries. The four rushing touchdowns are the second-most the 49ers have scored in a single game since 2019 (5 rushing touchdowns vs. Carolina Panthers (Oct. 27, 2019) and the 197 rushing yards are the fourth-most under head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Most Rushing Yards In A Single Game By The 49ers, Since 2017

Table inside Article
Rank Opponent Date Attempts Yards TDs
1. vs. Cleveland Browns 10/7/19 40 275 2
2. at Cincinatti Bengals 9/15/19 42 259 2
3. vs. Carolina Panthers 10/27/19 38 232 5
4. at New England Patriots 10/25/20 37 197 4
5. vs. Detroit Lions 9/16/18 28 190 1
  • Wilson Jr. rushed for 112 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries while rookie receiver ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ hauled in 6 receptions for 115 yards. It marked the first time the team has had a 100-yard rusher and 100-yard receiver in the same game since Week 17 2018 at Los Angeles Rams running back Alfred Morris (111 rushing yards) and tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿ (149 receiving yards).

Defensive Notes

  • The 49ers defense allowed 59 net yards in the first half, the fewest allowed by the 49ers in the first half of a game since 2012 (35 net yards allowed against Chicago Bears Nov. 2012).
  • San Francisco's defense registered four interceptions in the game, the most by the team since 2014 (five interceptions at New York Giants - Nov. 2014).

Player Notes

﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿

  • Wilson Jr. rushed for a career-high 112 yards and a career-high three touchdowns on 17 carries (6.6 average). It marked his first career 100-yard game and the 49ers first 100-yard rushing game of the season.
  • Wilson Jr.'s three rushing touchdowns are the most by a 49ers running back on the road since Roger Craig registered three rushing touchdowns against the Rams in 1988.

﻿George Kittle﻿

  • In his 50th career game, Kittle finished the night with five receptions for 55 yards.
  • Kittle's 3,380 receiving yards through his first 50 career NFL games are the third-most by a tight end in NFL history.

Most Receiving Yards by a Tight End in First 50 Career Games in NFL History

Table inside Article
Rank Player Receiving Yards
1. Mike Ditka 3,436
2. Kellen Winslow Sr. 3,420
3. George Kittle 3,380
4. Rob Gronkowsi 3,255
5. Jimmy Graham 3,106

﻿Kyle Juszczyk﻿

  • Juszczyk registered a career-high four carries for a career-high 18 yards and one touchdown. It marked his second rushing touchdown of the season, setting a new single-season career high.

﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿

  • Aiyuk finished the game with a career-high six receptions for a career-high 115 yards (19.2 average), marking his first career 100-yard receiving game.

﻿Fred Warner﻿

  • Warner led the team with seven tackles and one interception, picking off Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. It marked his second interception of the season and third of his career.

﻿Jamar Taylor﻿

  • Taylor registered his first career two-interception game, picking off both Newton and Patriots backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham. It marked his first and second interception of the season and fourth and fifth of his career.
  • Taylor is the first 49ers defender to have two-or-more interceptions in a game since linebacker Chris Borland tallied two interceptions of quarterback Eli Manning at the Giants in Nov. 2014.

﻿Emmanuel Moseley﻿

  • Moseley picked off Newton just before halftime and returned the interception 51 yards. It marked his first interception of the season and second of his career.

﻿Johnathan Cyprien﻿

  • On kick return coverage, Cyprien forced a Patriots fumble, his first career special teams forced fumble.

﻿Azeez Al-Shaair﻿

  • Al-Shaair also forced a Patriots fumble, his first career forced fumble.

﻿Dre Greenlaw﻿

  • Greenlaw brought down Newton for an 8-yard loss, his first sack of the season and second of his career.

﻿Kevin Givens﻿

  • Givens sacked Stidham for a 7-yard loss, his first career sack.

