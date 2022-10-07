Recipe of The Week: Fresh Herb Beer Can Chicken

Cooking Instructions

Step 1

Preheat grill to medium (375º-425º). In a small bowl, combine butter with herbs, salt and pepper to form a paste. Rinse and pat chicken dry.

Step 2

Take one-third of the herb paste and rub on the inside of the chicken. Slightly stretch skin, being careful not to tear, and rub one-third of the herb paste between the skin and flesh of the breasts, thighs and legs. The remaining herb paste should be rubbed on the exterior of the chicken.

Step 3

Open beer and pour out 1/3 of the beer. Place cavity of the chicken on the beer can and sit chicken in an 8 x 8 aluminum foil pan to catch drippings.

Step 4

Turn off center burner(s) on grill. Place chicken over indirect heat in the center of the grill and cook for about 1 hour and 15 minutes, until internal temperature of 165º is reached in the thickest part of the breast, or 180º in the thigh. Remove from grill, tent loosely with aluminum foil and let rest 10 minutes before serving.