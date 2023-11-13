Power Rankings: 49ers Back in the Top 5 Following 34-3 Win Over Jaguars

Nov 13, 2023
The San Francisco 49ers got back on track in a big way in Week 10, limiting one of the hottest teams in the AFC to just three points while scoring 30-plus on them. The 49ers 34-3 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars also keeps them at the top of the division standings as the team makes a run for the NFC crown in the second half.

The returns of Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams and the addition of Chase Young to San Francisco's defensive line gave the team a post-Bye boost and sparked an impressive display of complementary football last seen in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys. Quarterback Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes, Samuel ran another in on the ground and the defense racked up five sacks on the day to accompany four turnovers.

"It's huge. When you lose three in a row, obviously it's like, man, you want to get back on track," Purdy said postgame. "But, honestly, we've taken every single game very seriously, and we come to work. We never got complacent or anything.

"There's some things that haven't gone our way, a couple plays within the last couple games, but for this one, we came with the right mindset, of our backs against the wall in a sense, and played hungry again."

In Week 11, the 49ers will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's® Stadium.

Let's take a look at what national outlets had to say about the 49ers headed into Week 11:

NFL Network: 5

Lead Draft Writer Eric Edholm

"Boy, the Week 10 victory checked off just about every box we could dream up after the three-game losing streak preceding the Week 9 bye. Is the pass rush back? Oh yeah. Did we see the good version of Brock Purdy? No doubt. Kyle Shanahan? In his bag. Hard to ask for much more than that in one game. Beating the Jaguars 34-3 isn't as significant, positionally, as a divisional win would be, but it was a statement victory -- which easily could have been even more lopsided -- over a quality opponent on the road. It stanched the bleeding, calmed the hysterics and served as a springboard into Niners November. San Francisco has now won seven straight November games, and throwing out the injury-riddled 2020 season, this team has dominated the colder months in the Shanahan era. The 49ers final sprint lies ahead, but they're on the move."

ESPN: 3

NFL Writer Nick Wagoner on the 49ers Biggest Remaining Game

"It's tempting to choose the Week 13 NFC Championship Game rematch against the Eagles because of what it could mean for the NFC playoff picture. But the NFC West has to be the first priority before the Niners can dream bigger. A win in Seattle on Thanksgiving would put them in prime position to claim the division crown. Since 2012, the Niners have won in Seattle just twice, but both times they've done it (2019 and 2022), they've gone on to win the NFC West."

Pro Football Talk: 2

NFL Writer Mike Florio

"If they keep their key players healthy, they'll win it all."

Fox Sports: 7

NFL Writer David Helman

"Looks like they're back. All it took was getting Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel back from injury, as well as adding another blue-chip pass rusher in Chase Young, and the 49ers are back to wrecking shop again. They dominated Jacksonville so thoroughly on both sides of the ball, you'd never guess they entered the game on a long losing streak."

