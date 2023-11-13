Breaking Down the 49ers 34-3 Victory over the Jaguars | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 2:48 - Highlighting the defensive line's 5.0 sack performance on Sunday
- 4:21 - Describing how DL Chase Young elevates the 49ers D-line
- 5:31 - Addressing the impact T Trent Williams and WR Deebo Samuel have on San Francisco's offense
- 7:14 - Breaking down TE George Kittle's momentum-shifting play of the game
- 8:54 - Discussing RB Christian McCaffrey's performance in Week 10
