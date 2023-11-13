Bosa, Purdy and Warner Make Up PFF Week 10 Top Performer Trio

The San Francisco 49ers did away with their three-game losing streak with a dominant 34-3 post-Bye victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team that took the field against the Jaguars ran back all the things that worked in Weeks 1 through 5 from a well-established run game, efficient passing attack, sack-happy defensive line to an interception-hungry secondary. It was a masterclass in complementary football that resulted in 30-plus points scored by the offense and a defensive performance that included five sacks and four takeaways.

"It's just playing one game at a time and not getting caught up in anything," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "They had a bunch of big plays. It seemed like it. They got a number of plays going with their screens a number of times. We had some big penalties that hurt us. They had some explosive plays that got down there.

"Every time it seemed like they got going, our guys just never stopped. You don't get points until you cross the goal line or kick it through the uprights. Our guys made so many plays when they were getting down there. They just were relentless (Sunday), and kept going for that ball, and eventually everything took care of itself."

Big plays don't materialize without top performers, and according to the Pro Football Focus weekly trades, Week 10's best playmakers included reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, quarterback Brock Purdy and linebacker Fred Warner.

Here's the breakdown of the weekly grades from Week 10:

Top Offensive Performer: QB Brock Purdy

The 49ers second-year quarterback now leads the league in quarterback passer rating (109.9) after an impressive performance on Sunday. Purdy closed out Week 10 connecting on 19-of-26 passes for 296 yards, three touchdowns and a single-game passer rating of 148.9, earning him a 91.7 grade, the highest off all offensive performers on Sunday. It also represents the highest weekly PFF grade of his NFL career.

Top Defensive Performers: DL Nick Bosa and LB Fred Warner

Bosa and the defensive line were on a roll against the Jaguars, and the DPOY led the way, coming away with a 93.6 overall grade for his 37 snaps of work. He finished the day with a batted pass, forced fumble, fumble recovery, 1.5 sacks and three total tackles. His team-leading PFF grade marks his highest single-game performance of the 2023 season.

Linebacker Fred Warner also had himself a day, recording seven total tackles, a quarterback hit, one pass breakup and an interception to earn a 90.0 overall weekly grade. With his third interception of the year, he is now tied for the team lead in picks with safety Talanoa Hufanga. He is also currently tied with fellow linebacker Dre Greenlaw for the team lead in tackles with 47.

