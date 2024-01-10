Previewing the 49ers Potential Divisional Round Matchups

The San Francisco 49ers accomplished their first goal in their 2023 campaign, and that was securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

With the No. 1 seed locked up, the team has earned a first-round Bye with time to rest, recover and prepare for their postseason run. With the weekend off, the team will have the ability to watch Super Wild Card Weekend shake out to see who their potential Divisional Round opponent may be.

As the top seed, the 49ers will face the lowest-seeded team left following the first round of playoff contests. Here's a look at this week's NFC Wild Card matchups:

No. 7 Green Bay Packers at No. 2 Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, 1:30pm PT on FOX)

at No. 2 (Sunday, 1:30pm PT on FOX) No. 6 Los Angeles Rams at No. 3 Detroit Lions (Sunday, 5pm PT on NBC)

at No. 3 (Sunday, 5pm PT on NBC) No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Monday, 5:15pm PT on ESPN/ABC)

Between these contests, there are four possible matchups for San Francisco in the Divisional Round which opens January 20. Here's how each matchup could play out:

No. 4 Buccaneers vs. No. 1 49ers IF:

Buccaneers win

Lions win

Cowboys win

No. 5 Eagles vs. No. 1 49ers IF:

Eagles win

Lions win

Cowboys win

No. 6 Rams vs. No. 1 49ers IF:

Rams win

Cowboys win

No. 7 Packers vs. No. 1 49ers IF: