Nick Bosa Back at Practice; 49ers Week 6 Friday Injury Report

The San Francisco 49ers are onto the final leg of their East Coast road trip, heading to Atlanta for their Week 6 matchup against the Falcons. The team closed out its third and final practice in West Virginia on a high note, welcoming Nick Bosa to the field. The fourth-year defensive end suffered a groin strain in San Francisco's Week 5 game versus the Carolina Panthers and missed the two previous days of practices. He is questionable on the team's final injury report of the week.

"(Bosa) looked good today, but everything is walkthrough today," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "It's not bad enough to say he's out, but you have to be careful always with whoever has that (groin injury) and especially, Nick."

Dropping off the injury list is kicker Robbie Gould, who sustained a knee contusion in the second half of the game against the Panthers. The veteran kicker was a full participant in team workouts on Thursday and Friday and did not receive an injury designation headed into the weekend. Running back Tyrion Davis-Price also avoided landing on the injury report for the first time since the team's Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks. The rookie has been working back from a high ankle sprain he suffered in that game.