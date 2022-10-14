Presented by

Nick Bosa Back at Practice; 49ers Week 6 Friday Injury Report

Oct 14, 2022 at 02:45 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers are onto the final leg of their East Coast road trip, heading to Atlanta for their Week 6 matchup against the Falcons. The team closed out its third and final practice in West Virginia on a high note, welcoming Nick Bosa to the field. The fourth-year defensive end suffered a groin strain in San Francisco's Week 5 game versus the Carolina Panthers and missed the two previous days of practices. He is questionable on the team's final injury report of the week.

"(Bosa) looked good today, but everything is walkthrough today," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "It's not bad enough to say he's out, but you have to be careful always with whoever has that (groin injury) and especially, Nick."

Dropping off the injury list is kicker Robbie Gould, who sustained a knee contusion in the second half of the game against the Panthers. The veteran kicker was a full participant in team workouts on Thursday and Friday and did not receive an injury designation headed into the weekend. Running back Tyrion Davis-Price also avoided landing on the injury report for the first time since the team's Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks. The rookie has been working back from a high ankle sprain he suffered in that game.

Shanahan already ruled out a total of five players ahead of Sunday. This list of players includes DL Arik Armstead(foot, ankle), DT link-placeholder-1, T Trent Williams (ankle), Emmanuel Moseley (knee) and Jimmie Ward(hand).

Related Links

Below is the complete Week 6 Practice Participation and Game Status Report:

San Francisco 49ers

  • Did Not Practice: DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee), DB Jimmie Ward (hand), T Trent Williams (ankle)
  • Limited Participation in Practice: OL Aaron Banks (knee), DL Nick Bosa (groin), TE Tyler Kroft (knee)
  • Full Participation in Practice: RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), DL Samson Ebukam (Achilles), K Robbie Gould (left knee), WR Danny Gray (illness), DB Deommodore Lenoir (wrist), DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring), RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (shoulder)

Status Report:

  • DL Arik Armstead (foot) - Out
  • DT Javon Kinlaw (knee) - Out
  • CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee) - Out
  • DB Jimmie Ward (hand) - Out
  • T Trent Williams (ankle) - Out
  • OL Aaron Banks (knee) - Questionable
  • DL Nick Bosa (groin) - Questionable
  • TE Tyler Kroft (knee) - Questionable

Atlanta Falcons

  • Did Not Practice: LB Mykal Walker (groin)
    Limited Participation in Practice: LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji (shoulder), TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring), G Elijah Wilkinson (knee)
  • Full Participation in Practice: N/A

Status Report:

  • LB Mykal Walker (groin) - Out
  • LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji (shoulder) - Questionable
  • TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) - Questionable
  • G Elijah Wilkinson (knee) - Questionable

Related Content

news

Charvarius Ward Leans into Veteran CB Role; Thursday Injury Updates

Following Emmanuel Moseley's injury, Charvarius "Mooney" Ward is tasked with anchoring the cornerback room and has been doing so in stride.

news

49ers Open Up Practice in WV; Shanahan Shares Updates on Bosa, Gould

The San Francisco 49ers held their first practice in West Virginia and were without DE Nick Bosa and K Robbie Gould as they continue to work through injuries.

news

Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Moseley, Ward and other 49ers players

San Francisco 49es head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed injury updates to cornerback Emmanuel Moseley and safety Jimmie Ward following the team's 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers.

news

Armstead, McKivitz Ruled Out vs. Panthers; 49ers Friday Injury Report

The San Francisco 49ers have ruled out seven players ahead of their Week 5 contest against the Carolina Panthers.

news

Moore is the Next Man Up on the 49ers O-Line; Thursday Injury Updates

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to sophomore offensive lineman Jaylon Moore to step in at left tackle as the team gears up for the Carolina Panthers.

news

Brunskill Cleared; Armstead, Kinlaw Questionable in 49ers Saturday Injury Report

The San Francisco 49ers will have offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill available for the first time this season while Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw are questionable for "Monday Night Football."

news

Colton McKivitz Steps in for Trent Williams; Jimmy G Gears Up for LA

The San Francisco 49ers will face the Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" with Colton McKivitz taking over at left tackle in place of Trent Williams.

news

Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Trent Williams, Azeez Al-Shaair

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed injuries and shared tentative recovery timelines for left tackle Trent Williams and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair following the team's Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos.

news

Kittle Cleared; Armstead, McKivitz Questionable in 49ers Friday Injury Report

The San Francisco 49ers will have George Kittle available for Sunday's primetime matchup with the Denver Broncos.

news

Kittle Back at Practice; Brunskill Ruled Out in 49ers Friday Injury Report

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle returned to practice in a limited capacity after being sidelined for most of the last two weeks with a groin injury.

news

Kittle Questionable, Brunskill Out in 49ers Friday Injury Report

In the San Francisco 49ers final injury report of the week, TE George Kittle was listed as questionable, G Daniel Brunskill was ruled out and LB Dre Greenlaw avoided designation for the regular season opener.

Advertising