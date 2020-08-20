Nick Bosa 1on1 vs. Trent Williams, D.J. Jones Injury Update; Observations from 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 20

Odds and Ends

- The 49ers added depth to their roster on Thursday. The 49ers signed wide receiver Jaron Brown﻿, safety Johnathan Cyprien﻿, defensive back Evan Foster and offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu﻿. All four were on hand for the session.

- There are no updates yet on the status of Ben Garland﻿. The head coach shared his perspective on the relatively thin center position:

"We've had to mix a bunch of guys up in there," Shanahan said. "Center has been like our receivers, we've lost three centers so far starting with Weston Richburg and then Spencer Long retiring and then Ben Garland yesterday. So we've had to move a number of guys there (and) train a bunch of guys. Daniel Brunskill﻿'s done a little of it. (He) goes in there and tries his best, just like the other guys. We brought in a new guy today in Grasu. Today was his first day. So when you lose three guys that you plan on having, you've got to switch around a bunch of guys to figure it out."

- D.J. Jones left practice with what appears to be a shoulder injury. The nose tackle came off the field during full-team drills and tossed his helmet in obvious disappointment. According to Shanahan, he is currently being evaluated. Details to come.

- Ronald Blair III was seen conditioning on the sidelines during Thursday's session. The defensive lineman was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list at the start of camp while making his way back from a torn ACL suffered in Week 10 last season.

- Arik Armstead made his return to the field after missing multiple practices while dealing with back stiffness. He participated in individual drills, however conditioned on the side during full-team work.

- Shanahan says nickel corner K'Waun Williams is week-to-week. He expects him to miss the next two weeks with a calf injury.

- According to Shanahan, Richburg (knee), Jullian Taylor (knee) and Richie James Jr. (wrist) are likely to open the season on PUP. Players on the PUP list may not practice or play for the first six weeks of the season.

- There was a minor scuffle during the offensive and defensive line's 1-on-1 drills. According to Shanahan, those small flare-ups are expected during physical practices around this time of the year.