Nick Bosa 1on1 vs. Trent Williams, D.J. Jones Injury Update; Observations from 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 20

Practice resumed on Thursday as the 49ers returned to the SAP Performance Facility for their fifth session of training camp. Following Wednesday's off day, the team picked back up for their second block of practices. Kyle Shanahan applauded the energy and intensity of the day and provided several updates on the team. Here are some takeaways from the day:
Practice Recap
- The battle between Nick Bosa and Trent Williams resumed as the veteran continues to challenge the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year. Iron sharpens iron.
"I think anybody would tell you, O-line or D-line, (1-on-1 drills are) not the most realistic thing compared to team reps, but it's definitely a good tool to work on something you may have wanted to work on," Bosa said. "You're not going to beat Trent clean very often. So getting a clean win on him is a good feeling."
- Fred Warner was a standout during team red zone drills. He notched back-to-back pass breakups on passes intended for Kendrick Bourne and Brandon Aiyuk.
- Speaking of Aiyuk, the 49ers rookie saw first-team reps during 11-on-11 work.
- Tight end Ross Dwelley caught three passes on the day, including two during the team's final period: one from Jimmy Garoppolo, and the other, a 15-yard pickup on a pass from Nick Mullens.
"Every year it's the same goal - just get bigger, faster, stronger," Dwelley said. "I really tried to work on my footwork in the run game and in my routes. Whenever the team needs me at whatever position, whatever role I need to be to help the team win and help everyone else succeed."
- Bourne caught two touchdown passes during red zone drills from C.J. Beathard.
- Beathard was 3-for-3 in touchdowns during his first series of red zone drills, including the two scores to Bourne and one to rookie receiver Jauan Jennings.
- George Kittle made a catch that was reminiscent of the 4th-and-2 reception against the New Orleans Saints in Week 14. The tight end steamrolled defenders en route to a modest pickup during full-team drills.
Odds and Ends
- The 49ers added depth to their roster on Thursday. The 49ers signed wide receiver Jaron Brown, safety Johnathan Cyprien, defensive back Evan Foster and offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu. All four were on hand for the session.
- There are no updates yet on the status of Ben Garland. The head coach shared his perspective on the relatively thin center position:
"We've had to mix a bunch of guys up in there," Shanahan said. "Center has been like our receivers, we've lost three centers so far starting with Weston Richburg and then Spencer Long retiring and then Ben Garland yesterday. So we've had to move a number of guys there (and) train a bunch of guys. Daniel Brunskill's done a little of it. (He) goes in there and tries his best, just like the other guys. We brought in a new guy today in Grasu. Today was his first day. So when you lose three guys that you plan on having, you've got to switch around a bunch of guys to figure it out."
- D.J. Jones left practice with what appears to be a shoulder injury. The nose tackle came off the field during full-team drills and tossed his helmet in obvious disappointment. According to Shanahan, he is currently being evaluated. Details to come.
- Ronald Blair III was seen conditioning on the sidelines during Thursday's session. The defensive lineman was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list at the start of camp while making his way back from a torn ACL suffered in Week 10 last season.
- Arik Armstead made his return to the field after missing multiple practices while dealing with back stiffness. He participated in individual drills, however conditioned on the side during full-team work.
- Shanahan says nickel corner K'Waun Williams is week-to-week. He expects him to miss the next two weeks with a calf injury.
- According to Shanahan, Richburg (knee), Jullian Taylor (knee) and Richie James Jr. (wrist) are likely to open the season on PUP. Players on the PUP list may not practice or play for the first six weeks of the season.
- There was a minor scuffle during the offensive and defensive line's 1-on-1 drills. According to Shanahan, those small flare-ups are expected during physical practices around this time of the year.
"I liked the energy today, especially coming off a day off, sometimes guys tend to have to wake up a little bit after a few periods, but guys came in ready to go. I thought it was probably our most physical day yet," Shanahan said. "(Scuffles are) typical of camp around this time. We'll see it all when we get on the film. But sometimes, scuffles are a little bit okay. They wake everyone up a little bit. But trying to make sure no one's throwing punches or do anything that would get them ejected in the game.