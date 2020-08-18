Dante Pettis Highlights the Day, Ben Garland Injury Update; Observations from 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 18

The 49ers wrapped up their first block of practices during Tuesday's training camp session. The team will receive a much-deserved day off on Wednesday before picking back up on Thursday. Here are some observations from the team's fourth practice of camp.
Practice Recap
- Dante Pettis had his best day of camp so far. He caught five passes across full-team drills from all three of the 49ers quarterbacks. Three of his catches came over the middle, including a leaping grab on a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo.
"He's been coming along and it's very encouraging – just the physicality that he's playing with (and) the competitiveness that he's bringing," Garoppolo said. "You love to see that and it's just one of those things you've got to keep rolling. I think our whole group, as a receiving corps, has done a really good job so far."
- Nick Bosa was seen in the backfield on multiple occasions. He notched two "would-be" sacks on the day.
- Raheem Mostert and Jerick McKinnon both had big runs for what would have been large gains during 11-on-11 work.
- Cornerback Jamar Taylor, who has seen first team reps at nickel corner with K'Waun Williams out with calf tightness, swatted down a pass from Garoppolo intended for George Kittle during the "move-the-chains" period.
"He made a play today in practice that he's seen from our offense a few times and he played the play," defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said. "It wasn't his play to make, but he made the play because he's seen it so much. ... He's very smart, he's been reliable, he works his tail off and he's off to a pretty good start also."
- Defensive lineman Kerry Hyder batted down a pass from Nick Mullens during the "move-the-chains" period. He said after practice, he hopes he can take away just as much as he adds to the talent along the defensive line.
"When you get around a group like this, you try to figure out what you can add to the group," Hyder said. "You just want to play off those guys and try to be a sponge and soak up the game that they have. That way you can be a great part of the group, also."
- The 49ers held their coveted 1-on-1 drills again on Tuesday. Here are a few takeaways:
- Tarvarius Moore had a standout session during 1-on-1 drills. The free safety broke up two passes intended for rookie tight end Charlie Woerner.
- Undrafted running back Salvon Ahmed came down with a deep 50/50 ball from C.J. Beathard with linebacker Jonas Griffith in coverage.
- Bosa and Trent Williams split their two reps during 1-on-1 drills again. Their back-and-forth battles are quickly becoming a camp favorite.
- Laken Tomlinson got the best of rookie Javon Kinlaw during the drill. However, Kinlaw had a good series of reps against rookie offensive lineman Colton McKivitz.
"He wore me out the other day," Kinlaw said of Tomlinson. "But it favored me a little more today. But he just helps me get so much better. He's been teaching me about taking care of my body. Laken is the ultimate teammate. I appreciate him so much for everything he's been telling me."
Check out some of the best photos from the team's first padded practice of 49ers training camp.
Advertising
Odds and Ends
- Center Ben Garland suffered an ankle injury midway through Tuesday's session. He sat out of the latter half and watched the remainder of full team drills from the sideline. There are no updates yet on the severity of Garland's ankle. San Francisco's center position is already fairly thin with Weston Richburg on PUP. It will be something to monitor in the coming days.
- Garoppolo was questioned about his decision to wear a knee brace. According to the quarterback, he is only wearing the support as a precaution.
"Knee feels great for everyone concerned out there," Garoppolo quipped.
- The team has Wednesday off, but will reconvene on Thursday for their fifth practice of camp. Training Camp Rewind airs Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT on 49ers.com and the 49ers app to recap the week's happenings through their first block of practices.