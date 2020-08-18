Dante Pettis Highlights the Day, Ben Garland Injury Update; Observations from 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 18

Aug 18, 2020 at 03:34 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

The 49ers wrapped up their first block of practices during Tuesday's training camp session. The team will receive a much-deserved day off on Wednesday before picking back up on Thursday. Here are some observations from the team's fourth practice of camp.

Practice Recap

- Dante Pettis had his best day of camp so far. He caught five passes across full-team drills from all three of the 49ers quarterbacks. Three of his catches came over the middle, including a leaping grab on a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo﻿.

"He's been coming along and it's very encouraging – just the physicality that he's playing with (and) the competitiveness that he's bringing," Garoppolo said. "You love to see that and it's just one of those things you've got to keep rolling. I think our whole group, as a receiving corps, has done a really good job so far."

- Nick Bosa was seen in the backfield on multiple occasions. He notched two "would-be" sacks on the day.

- Raheem Mostert and Jerick McKinnon both had big runs for what would have been large gains during 11-on-11 work.

- Cornerback Jamar Taylor﻿, who has seen first team reps at nickel corner with K'Waun Williams out with calf tightness, swatted down a pass from Garoppolo intended for George Kittle during the "move-the-chains" period.

"He made a play today in practice that he's seen from our offense a few times and he played the play," defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said. "It wasn't his play to make, but he made the play because he's seen it so much. ... He's very smart, he's been reliable, he works his tail off and he's off to a pretty good start also."

- Defensive lineman Kerry Hyder batted down a pass from Nick Mullens during the "move-the-chains" period. He said after practice, he hopes he can take away just as much as he adds to the talent along the defensive line.

"When you get around a group like this, you try to figure out what you can add to the group," Hyder said. "You just want to play off those guys and try to be a sponge and soak up the game that they have. That way you can be a great part of the group, also."

- The 49ers held their coveted 1-on-1 drills again on Tuesday. Here are a few takeaways:

"He wore me out the other day," Kinlaw said of Tomlinson. "But it favored me a little more today. But he just helps me get so much better. He's been teaching me about taking care of my body. Laken is the ultimate teammate. I appreciate him so much for everything he's been telling me."

The Pads Are On: Players Continue to the Next Phase of #49ersCamp

Check out some of the best photos from the team's first padded practice of 49ers training camp.

LB Kwon Alexander and LB Jonas Griffith
1 / 32

LB Kwon Alexander and LB Jonas Griffith

K Robbie Gould
2 / 32

K Robbie Gould

CB Richard Sherman
3 / 32

CB Richard Sherman

RB Jerick McKinnon
4 / 32

RB Jerick McKinnon

DT Javon Kinlaw
5 / 32

DT Javon Kinlaw

LB Fred Warner
6 / 32

LB Fred Warner

TE George Kittle
7 / 32

TE George Kittle

LB Azeez Al-Shaair
8 / 32

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
9 / 32

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

T Trent Williams
10 / 32

T Trent Williams

DL D.J. Jones
11 / 32

DL D.J. Jones

QB C.J. Beathard
12 / 32

QB C.J. Beathard

LB Kwon Alexander
13 / 32

LB Kwon Alexander

TE Chase Harrell
14 / 32

TE Chase Harrell

LB Dre Greenlaw
15 / 32

LB Dre Greenlaw

DT Javon Kinlaw
16 / 32

DT Javon Kinlaw

DL Arik Armstead
17 / 32

DL Arik Armstead

WR Kendrick Bourne and CB Jason Verrett
18 / 32

WR Kendrick Bourne and CB Jason Verrett

DL Dee Ford
19 / 32

DL Dee Ford

QB Nick Mullens
20 / 32

QB Nick Mullens

TE Ross Dwelley
21 / 32

TE Ross Dwelley

T Mike McGlinchey
22 / 32

T Mike McGlinchey

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
23 / 32

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

RB Raheem Mostert
24 / 32

RB Raheem Mostert

RB Salvon Ahmed
25 / 32

RB Salvon Ahmed

WR Brandon Aiyuk
26 / 32

WR Brandon Aiyuk

LB Azeez Al-Shaair
27 / 32

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

DL D.J. Jones
28 / 32

DL D.J. Jones

WR Dante Pettis
29 / 32

WR Dante Pettis

LB Kwon Alexander
30 / 32

LB Kwon Alexander

P Mitch Wishnowsky
31 / 32

P Mitch Wishnowsky

WR Jauan Jennings
32 / 32

WR Jauan Jennings

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Odds and Ends

- Center ﻿Ben Garland﻿ suffered an ankle injury midway through Tuesday's session. He sat out of the latter half and watched the remainder of full team drills from the sideline. There are no updates yet on the severity of Garland's ankle. San Francisco's center position is already fairly thin with ﻿Weston Richburg﻿ on PUP. It will be something to monitor in the coming days.

- Garoppolo was questioned about his decision to wear a knee brace. According to the quarterback, he is only wearing the support as a precaution.

"Knee feels great for everyone concerned out there," Garoppolo quipped.

- The team has Wednesday off, but will reconvene on Thursday for their fifth practice of camp. Training Camp Rewind airs Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT on 49ers.com and the 49ers app to recap the week's happenings through their first block of practices.

Related Content

In My Own Words feat. Brandon Aiyuk - "Zooming" Into My Rookie Year
news

In My Own Words feat. Brandon Aiyuk - "Zooming" Into My Rookie Year

Part 1 of the 49ers rookie blog covers Brandon Aiyuk's introduction into the 49ers offense, overcoming the challenges of a virtual offseason and adjusting to life (and practice) in the NFL.
Morning Report: Updates from the 49ers First Padded Practice, Dre Greenlaw Talks Gaining Confidence in Year 2, Ian Williams Joins the 49ers PREP Coaching Series
news

Morning Report: Updates from the 49ers First Padded Practice, Dre Greenlaw Talks Gaining Confidence in Year 2, Ian Williams Joins the 49ers PREP Coaching Series

Practice, injury and personnel updates from #49ersCamp, Greenlaw reviewed the start of his second NFL training camp, Ian Williams talked football mechanics on the latest episode of the 49ers PREP Coaching Series.
Updates on Jalen Hurd, Arik Armstead, Jordan Reed, K'Waun Williams; Observations from 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 17
news

Updates on Jalen Hurd, Arik Armstead, Jordan Reed, K'Waun Williams; Observations from 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 17

Kendrick Bourne finds the end zone twice, Marcell Harris caps off practice with another interception. Notes and observations from the 49ers first padded practice of camp.
Kyle Shanahan Shares Updates Following the 49ers First Padded Practice
news

Kyle Shanahan Shares Updates Following the 49ers First Padded Practice

Read the full transcript from the head coach's August 17 press conference. 

Advertising