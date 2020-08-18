Dante Pettis Highlights the Day, Ben Garland Injury Update; Observations from 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 18

The 49ers wrapped up their first block of practices during Tuesday's training camp session. The team will receive a much-deserved day off on Wednesday before picking back up on Thursday. Here are some observations from the team's fourth practice of camp.

Practice Recap

- Dante Pettis had his best day of camp so far. He caught five passes across full-team drills from all three of the 49ers quarterbacks. Three of his catches came over the middle, including a leaping grab on a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo﻿.

"He's been coming along and it's very encouraging – just the physicality that he's playing with (and) the competitiveness that he's bringing," Garoppolo said. "You love to see that and it's just one of those things you've got to keep rolling. I think our whole group, as a receiving corps, has done a really good job so far."

- Nick Bosa was seen in the backfield on multiple occasions. He notched two "would-be" sacks on the day.

- Raheem Mostert and Jerick McKinnon both had big runs for what would have been large gains during 11-on-11 work.

- Cornerback Jamar Taylor﻿, who has seen first team reps at nickel corner with K'Waun Williams out with calf tightness, swatted down a pass from Garoppolo intended for George Kittle during the "move-the-chains" period.

"He made a play today in practice that he's seen from our offense a few times and he played the play," defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said. "It wasn't his play to make, but he made the play because he's seen it so much. ... He's very smart, he's been reliable, he works his tail off and he's off to a pretty good start also."

- Defensive lineman Kerry Hyder batted down a pass from Nick Mullens during the "move-the-chains" period. He said after practice, he hopes he can take away just as much as he adds to the talent along the defensive line.

"When you get around a group like this, you try to figure out what you can add to the group," Hyder said. "You just want to play off those guys and try to be a sponge and soak up the game that they have. That way you can be a great part of the group, also."

- The 49ers held their coveted 1-on-1 drills again on Tuesday. Here are a few takeaways: