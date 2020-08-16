Brandon Aiyuk Shines, Nick Bosa Continues to Deliver; Observations from 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 16

Aug 16, 2020 at 03:24 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

Thunderstorms may have disrupted Bay Area residents on Sunday morning, but it didn't stop the 49ers from taking the field for their second full-team practice of camp. As the team continues to ramp up practice, Sunday was their final session before the pads come on. Here are observations from the practice:

Practice Recap

- Brandon Aiyuk shined for the second-straight session. The rookie hauled in at least four receptions, three were for sizeable gains. His most impressive catch was during 7-on-7 drills. The rookie beat out his man on a deep pass from Garoppolo up the left sideline for a "would-be" touchdown. Aiyuk caught the pass over his right shoulder as ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ hit the rookie in stride.

- Marcell Harris registered the first interception of camp during 7-on-7 drills.

- Nick Bosa recorded a "would-be" sack during the final full-team drills of the day. On the ensuing play, he blew up a sweep in the backfield.

- The 49ers held their first 1-on-1 drills of open practices. Here are a few brief notes:

  • Jaquiski Tartt broke up a pass from Garoppolo intended for George Kittle﻿.
  • San Francisco's sixth-round pick, tight end Charlie Woerner, stood out with his route running, hauling in passes from C.J. Beathard﻿during the period.
  • Harris also broke up a pass from Nick Mullens intended for tight end Chase Harrell﻿.
  • Running back Jerick McKinnon looked agile on his routes, hauling in several catches during the drill.
  • It was a back-and-forth battle between Bosa and Trent Williams﻿. During their first head-to-head, Bosa bested the veteran tackle. On their next series, Williams got the better half of Bosa.
  • Rookie Javon Kinlaw got a stiff welcome to the NFL by left guard Laken Tomlinson﻿. Tomlinson managed to hold off the rookie during each of their four series against one another.
  • Rookie offensive lineman Colton McKivitz held his own during 1-on-1 drills against Solomon Thomas﻿.

Odds and Ends

- K'Waun Williams and Jordan Reed were not on the field during Sunday's session. Cornerback Jamar Taylor saw nickel reps in place of Williams.

- Jason Verrett saw first-team reps opposite Richard Sherman during 11-on-11 drills.

- Daniel Brunskill and Tom Compton split first-team reps at right guard.

- McKinnon joined Aiyuk, Dante Pettis and J.J. Nelson in kick return drills.

- Ben Garland saw first-team reps at center with Weston Richburg on PUP.

- Arik Armstead sat out for the second-straight day with back tightness. Kyle Shanahan said on Saturday he is not "too worried" with the injury.

- Jalen Hurd worked off to the side as the team's plan was to ease him back into full participation. He slipped while running a route and was down for a few minutes before slowly walking off the field. There are no updates on Hurd's status yet.

- Fourth-year defensive lineman D.J. Jones spoke with the media following the day's practice and shared his excitement for the 49ers first padded practice saying, "If you aren't excited about putting on pads, what are you playing the game for?"

The 49ers training camp practices will be streamed live during the 49ers Live Look In, airing on 49ers.com and the 49ers app at 10:35 am PT. For more on how to follow along, visit here.

