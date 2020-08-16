Brandon Aiyuk Shines, Nick Bosa Continues to Deliver; Observations from 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 16

Odds and Ends

- K'Waun Williams and Jordan Reed were not on the field during Sunday's session. Cornerback Jamar Taylor saw nickel reps in place of Williams.

- Jason Verrett saw first-team reps opposite Richard Sherman during 11-on-11 drills.

- Daniel Brunskill and Tom Compton split first-team reps at right guard.

- McKinnon joined Aiyuk, Dante Pettis and J.J. Nelson in kick return drills.

- Ben Garland saw first-team reps at center with Weston Richburg on PUP.

- Arik Armstead sat out for the second-straight day with back tightness. Kyle Shanahan said on Saturday he is not "too worried" with the injury.

- Jalen Hurd worked off to the side as the team's plan was to ease him back into full participation. He slipped while running a route and was down for a few minutes before slowly walking off the field. There are no updates on Hurd's status yet.