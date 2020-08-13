Watch #49ersCamp Live: Virtual Access to 49ers Training Camp, presented by SAP

Aug 13, 2020 at 03:29 PM

Although this year is closed to the public, fans can still follow along and catch live action from 49ers Training Camp, presented by SAP.

In addition to daily practice reports and recaps, on-demand highlights and exclusive photo galleries from each day's practice, the 49ers are hosting more ways to keep you connected with #49ersCamp.

Live Look Ins

  • Beginning Aug. 17 through Aug. 30, fans can tune in for live coverage from the SAP Performance Facility. 49ers senior team reporter Keiana Martin will be joined by a special guest to discuss what's happening live at practice. Fans can submit questions for the show using the hashtag #49ersCamp. The exclusive Live Look Ins will be streamed live from 49ers.com and the 49ers app (App Store and Google Play).
  • Specific practice times will be confirmed in the coming days. Make sure you are subscribed to Live Programming notifications under Settings in the 'More' menu of the app so you don't miss a thing!

49ers in 90

  • On the go? Get the 49ers biggest stories, breaking news, latest roster updates, recaps from training camp and insider reports daily from your smart speaker. Subscribe now. Visit 49ers.com/news/voice to learn how.

49ers Training Camp Rewind

  • Missed something during training camp? We've got you. 49ers Training Camp Rewind will feature recaps from the week at the SAP Performance Facility, exclusive player interviews, up-to-date news and events and an in-depth analysis of what happens each weeks at 49ers Camp.
  • Weekly episodes will air on each scheduled player off day.
  • You can catch Training Camp Rewind on 49ers.com, the 49ers app (App Store and Google Play), YouTube and Facebook.

Press Conferences

The Faithful Insider

  • Sign up for the 49ers weekly recap newsletter - The Faithful Insider presented by Ticketmaster, delivered to your inbox every Friday. Click here to sign up for weekly updates from the SAP Performance Facility.

Brick x Brick

  • The 49ers behind-the-scenes look at training camp is back. The unfiltered all-access peek inside of 49ers Training Camp returns Sunday, Aug. 23 on 49ers.com, the 49ers app (App Store and Google Play), YouTube and Facebook. Mark your calendars.

Training Camp Hub

  • Bookmark 49ers.com/trainingcamp as your go-to hub for all training camp news, highlights, interviews, photo galleries and more.

49ers Social Media

