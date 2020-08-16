49ers Hoping for Week 1 Return for Deebo Samuel, But Not 'Counting On It'

Aug 15, 2020 at 05:57 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

The 49ers added depth to their receiving corps on Saturday with the signings of veteran wideouts ﻿Tavon Austin﻿ and ﻿J.J. Nelson﻿. With ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ rehabbing a foot injury, San Francisco sought after experienced options that could be relied on should the second-year receiver not be on hand for the season opener.

Samuel suffered a stress fracture in his left foot back in June that is expected to sideline him for roughly 12-16 weeks. Despite his own target return date, a 12-week timeline would have the receiver narrowly available ahead of Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals set for Sept. 13.

Given the nature of the injury, stress fractures heal at varying rates. Teammate ﻿Trent Taylor﻿ missed all of the 2019 season due to complications with the healing of a similar injury.

As the 49ers continue to monitor the standout receiver, Kyle Shanahan feels hopeful that Samuel's return could be on the earlier end of the spectrum.

"In my mind, I think we're hoping for Week 1, (but I'm) not counting on it," Shanahan said. "That's kind of the area these injuries heal by. A lot has to do with, 'are you ready to play? Are you fully healed by that time? Are you in football shape?'"

Samuel has continued to grind in his hopeful return to the field. If you follow him on social media, you can already see the receiver making significant strides on his surgically repaired foot. Still, once cleared to return to the field, Samuel will have to ramp up to be game-ready. By observing his efforts from afar, its likely to be a welcomed challenge for the second-year receiver.

"Deebo's going to do everything he can to be in shape, but it's hard to be in football shape until you can play football," Shanahan added. "So, how many practices do we get him in here before Arizona? That's going to all go into play. I'm hoping for Week 1, but not sure yet. It's still too early."

For observations and a recap from Day 1 at #49ersCamp, visit here.

Related Content

Kyle Shanahan Believes Brandon Aiyuk is 'Further Ahead' Than Most Rookies
news

Kyle Shanahan Believes Brandon Aiyuk is 'Further Ahead' Than Most Rookies

So far through training camp, Shanahan has taken note of the rookie's attention to detail and preparation as he continues to build a rapport with Jimmy Garoppolo.
Trent Taylor Returns, Jerick McKinnon Impresses; Recapping 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 15
news

Trent Taylor Returns, Jerick McKinnon Impresses; Recapping 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 15

Observations from the 49ers first full-team practice during training camp, including health updates on Deebo Samuel and Arik Armstead.
49ers Announce Roster Moves
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves

San Francisco has added two new wide receivers to the roster. 
Kyle Shanahan Shares Updates on 49ers Training Camp
news

Kyle Shanahan Shares Updates on 49ers Training Camp

Check out Kyle Shanahan's full transcript from his August 15 press conference.

Advertising