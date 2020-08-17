Updates on Jalen Hurd, Arik Armstead, Jordan Reed, K'Waun Williams; Observations from 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 17

The 49ers held their first padded practice of training camp on Monday, and as expected, there wasn't a shortage of highlight plays from the SAP Performance Facility. Kyle Shanahan addressed the media following the morning's session to provide updates on the team heading into the third week of camp.. Here are several observations from the practice as well as injury updates from the 49ers head coach.
Practice Recap
- Kendrick Bourne had a standout session on Monday. He caught two touchdown passes during the team's red zone drills – one was a deep ball from Jimmy Garoppolo that met the receiver in the back-right corner of the end zone. The other was a pass from Nick Mullens that found Bourne at the goal line.
- Bourne also hauled in a deep pass from Garoppolo during the "move-the-chains" period to give the offense a fresh set of downs.
"He might not have had many catches, but his consistent play over last year, I thought he was one of our best guys, if not our best," Shanahan said. "He's always ready when he gets the ball. Bourne's gotten better each year."
- In addition to Bourne (2), Raheem Mostert and second-year receiver Shawn Poindexter found the end zone during red zone drills. Mostert caught a pass from Garoppolo at the goal line and Mullens found Poindexter in the back of the end zone.
- During a situational period, Trent Taylor made a diving catch on a pass from Garoppolo at the first down marker.
- Tarvarius Moore broke up a pass from C.J. Beathard intended for rookie Jauan Jennings.
- Mullens connected with J.J. Nelson on a deep pass up the middle during the "move-the-chains" period.
- Linebacker Mark Nzeocha registered a run stop during the same period. A few plays later, Dre Greenlaw notched a quarterback pressure.
- Marcell Harris strung together another impressive outing. The safety blew up a play in the backfield during full-team situational drills. He also recorded his second interception of camp. The takeaway culminated Monday's session.
Check out some of the top photos from 49ers Training Camp as the team continues their preparations for the start of the 2020 season.
Odds and Ends
- Jalen Hurd left practice on Sunday with an undisclosed leg injury. Shanahan said he would be "surprised" if Hurd didn't suffer an ACL tear. Hurd is set to undergo an MRI, which if signs do lead to a tear, the receiver will be out for the season.
"It's a pretty unfortunate thing for him," Shanahan said. "We know what he went through last year with his back. The guy was working as hard as anybody on our team to get back. For him to get hurt before he actually got to go out there - just a freak-thing on air. Really felt bad for the guy. But he'll be back next year."
Without Hurd, the 49ers could look to add help at the receiver position with available free agents. San Francisco can also look to Jennings, the team's seventh-round selection and one of the taller, bigger-bodied receivers on the 49ers roster.
"Jauan is a decent comparison. He is big and he definitely has the mentality," Shanahan said. "It's definitely harder for rookies, missing all of OTAs. But he's got the mindset, he's got the talent and he's got the tenacity to go out there and do it."
- The 49ers expect Arik Armstead (back tightness) to return to practice on Thursday. The team will hold a session on Tuesday before a player off day on Wednesday.
- According to Shanahan, the 49ers are continuing to ease in tight end Jordan Reed. He has spent time conditioning through the first three days of camp. The 49ers expect him to join team drills next week.
- Cornerback K'Waun Williams missed his second-straight practice on Monday with calf tightness. According to the head coach, Williams is in the same boat as Armstead.
"He could go if he wanted to or if we really needed him to," Shanahan said. "Nothing too big."