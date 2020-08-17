Updates on Jalen Hurd, Arik Armstead, Jordan Reed, K'Waun Williams; Observations from 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 17

Odds and Ends

- ﻿Jalen Hurd﻿ left practice on Sunday with an undisclosed leg injury. Shanahan said he would be "surprised" if Hurd didn't suffer an ACL tear. Hurd is set to undergo an MRI, which if signs do lead to a tear, the receiver will be out for the season.

"It's a pretty unfortunate thing for him," Shanahan said. "We know what he went through last year with his back. The guy was working as hard as anybody on our team to get back. For him to get hurt before he actually got to go out there - just a freak-thing on air. Really felt bad for the guy. But he'll be back next year."

Without Hurd, the 49ers could look to add help at the receiver position with available free agents. San Francisco can also look to Jennings, the team's seventh-round selection and one of the taller, bigger-bodied receivers on the 49ers roster.

"Jauan is a decent comparison. He is big and he definitely has the mentality," Shanahan said. "It's definitely harder for rookies, missing all of OTAs. But he's got the mindset, he's got the talent and he's got the tenacity to go out there and do it."

- The 49ers expect ﻿Arik Armstead﻿ (back tightness) to return to practice on Thursday. The team will hold a session on Tuesday before a player off day on Wednesday.

- According to Shanahan, the 49ers are continuing to ease in tight end ﻿Jordan Reed﻿. He has spent time conditioning through the first three days of camp. The 49ers expect him to join team drills next week.

- Cornerback ﻿K'Waun Williams﻿ missed his second-straight practice on Monday with calf tightness. According to the head coach, Williams is in the same boat as Armstead.