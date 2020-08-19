Competition at Right Corner and Early Impressions of Javon Kinlaw; 6 Takeaways from Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh

Following Tuesday's practice, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh addressed the media for the first time since Super Bowl LIV. Saleh discussed ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿'s acclimation to the NFL, the competition at right cornerback and a number of other storylines through the first week of training camp. Here are six takeaways from Saleh's media availability.

1. Competition at Right Corner

Last season, the 49ers saw ﻿Emmanuel Moseley﻿ and ﻿Ahkello Witherspoon﻿ man the right cornerback position opposite ﻿Richard Sherman﻿. Heading into camp, Saleh revealed there are no guarantees heading into 2020 and it's an open competition for the starting role.

﻿Jason Verrett﻿ is another name in the mix for the starting corner spot. Last season, Verrett appeared in just one game and played four defensive snaps before being placed on Injured Reserve the following week. Verrett saw reps with the first-team defense during Monday's session. Saleh mentioned he is encouraged by the early performance of Verrett in camp and if the corner can stay healthy, is another candidate to try to win the job.

"The corner spot opposite Sherm, …we're trying to give guys opportunities to go win that job," Saleh said. "As far as Verrett is concerned, he's been looking good. He looks a lot more comfortable. He looks a lot more confident. It's just a matter of him getting back into the feel of it. It's been a while for him to where he's been able to put together a full training camp, so he's off to a good start."

2. Depth at Nickel Cornerback

﻿K'Waun Williams﻿ is coming off of another standout year in his fifth season with the 49ers. The slot corner limited opposing quarterbacks to a 68.9 passer rating when targeted and allowed just one touchdown on 70 targets in 2019. Williams missed both of the 49ers padded practices while dealing with calf tightness. With D.J. Reed being signed by the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco is thin at the nickel corner position.

The 49ers signed cornerback ﻿Jamar Taylor﻿ to a one-year deal back in July, who has seen first-team reps in Williams' absence. Throughout his seven-year NFL career, Taylor has spent time with the Miami Dolphins (2013-15), Cleveland Browns (2016-17), Arizona Cardinals (2018), Denver Broncos (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2019) and Atlanta Falcons (2019). Saleh believes his experience through a number of schemes could benefit the 49ers going forward.

"Glad Jamar is here. Losing D.J. Reed hurt just because of all his flexibility and versatility that he's had for us," Saleh said. "But, Jamar, he made a play today in practice that, he's seen it from our offense a few times and he played the play. Wasn't his play to make, but he still made the play just because he's seen it so much. With those veterans, them having experience understanding football, you're not teaching them the basics of football. You're trying to get them to a level 301 or 401 of teaching. He's very smart. He's been reliable. He works his tail off and he's off to a pretty good start, also."

3. Early Impressions of Javon Kinlaw

Early reports from camp have highlighted rookie ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿'s transition from college to the Pros. In a self-scouting report, the 6-foot-5, 319-pound defensive tackle revealed to continuously making improvements through each of the 49ers training camp practices. Guard ﻿Laken Tomlinson﻿ has made for a welcomed challenge for the rookie as the two have battled in a number of head-to-head drills and full-team work. Saleh believes the rookie will continue to adjust to the speed of the NFL with the aid of the 49ers bevy of talent along the defensive line.