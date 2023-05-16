NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Land in Top Five Post-Draft and Free Agency Moves

The most notable NFL offseason events are now behind us, and teams across the league have taken every opportunity during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, free agency, 2023 NFL Draft and the post-draft signing frenzy to stack their rosters for training camp and beyond.

The San Francisco 49ers came out of free agency as a top five team and have further cemented themselves near the top of the NFL power rankings following the draft, the signing of undrafted free agents and the regular season schedule release according to major national outlets. It's of course too early to know exactly how newly signed prospects and free agent additions will pan out until games begin in the fall, but on paper, the projections are positive for the red and gold.

The 49ers, who were originally slated to have 11 late-round picks, made a pair of decisive moves to kick off the draft, trading up to the 87th-overall pick for safety Ji'Ayir Brown and selecting kicker Jake Moody with the 99th-overall pick. Of the team's nine total draft picks, five were dedicated to fortifying the league's reigning No. 1 overall defense in the upcoming season.

San Francisco's success in the draft, coupled with the signing of one of the top available free agents in defensive lineman Javon Hargrave and the offseason coaching changes were all taken into consideration in these latest set of NFL power rankings.