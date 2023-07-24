Morning Report: Which 49ers Player Received the Highest 'Madden 24' Rating?

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, July 24th.
New and Notable
Bosa, Williams, McCaffrey, Kittle and Warner Headline 'Madden 24' Ratings 🎮
Player ratings have been revealed for Madden NFL 2024 ahead of the video game's release on August 15.
Several San Francisco 49ers players landed in the top ten lists of their respective positions including AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey, All-Pro Fred Warner and Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle.
49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Cornerbacks
Over the offseason, the San Francisco 49ers made some moves at cornerback, welcoming three new players to the position group. Joining the squad this season are six-year veteran Isaiah Oliver and rookies D'Shawn Jamison and Darrell Luter Jr.. Oliver, formerly with the Atlanta Falcons, came to The Bay during free agency and signed a two-year deal with the team. Jamison joins as an undrafted free agent and Luter Jr. was San Francisco's third pick in this year's NFL Draft, selected at No. 155 overall in the fifth round.
49ers 2023 Opponent Preview: Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens reverted back to their winning ways in 2022 after closing out the previous season with an 8-9 record and their first playoff miss with Jackson as the starter. Baltimore went 10-7 and secured the sixth-seed in the AFC despite facing significant adversity in the second half of the season.
Offseason Recap: Kyle Shanahan Talks Three Quarterback Approach
As it stands, the 49ers have four quarterbacks on the roster, Trey Lance, Sam Darnold, Brock Purdy and Brandon Allen, and no starter named. Additionally, the team is set to open up camp without Purdy, who is still working his way back from a UCL tear he sustained during the NFC Championship Game in late January. He underwent a repair surgery in March and continues to progress through rehab and a throwing program.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
Check out some of the best pictures from the Baltimore Orioles vs. San Francisco Giants game taken by 49ers linebackers Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Curtis Robinson.