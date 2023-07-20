49ers 2023 Opponent Preview: Baltimore Ravens

Hear From the Other Side

Get an insider's perspective as BaltimoreRavens.com staff writer Clifton Brown answered some questions regarding the club's offseason moves.

How important was reaching an agreement with Lamar Jackson as the rest of the Ravens roster was coming together in free agency?

The Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor before they agreed to terms with Jackson. However, the uncertainty surrounding Jackson's future had been hovering over the team for more than a year. It's hard to overstate the importance of having the franchise quarterback and a former unanimous MVP under contract for the next five seasons. Jackson is still only 26 years old. His best football should be ahead of him.

Which player(s) was/were the most critical free agent signing for the Ravens (outside of LJ)?

Beckham will be a major addition for the Ravens if he stays healthy and plays like he did for the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants. When we last saw Beckham in action, he was on his way to an MVP-caliber performance in the Super Bowl before suffering a knee injury and sitting out the 2022 season. He's the most decorated receiver Jackson has ever worked with, and his presence should also benefit other weapons in the offense like Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Rashod Bateman.

What are your early impressions of the 2023 rookie class? Any early standouts during OTAs?

First-round pick Zay Flowers headlines Baltimore's draft class, an explosive wide receiver who excels in running after the catch. Flowers could be a dangerous weapon in his first season and may be targeted often, expecially if Beckham or Bateman don't stay healthy. An under-the-radar rookie to watch is sixth-round offensive lineman Sala Aumavae-Laulu, who enters training camp competing to be the starting left guard.

Baltimore and SF are set for a Christmas Day game in Week 16. What's your impression of this 2023 edition of the 49ers the Ravens will face?

It's not breaking news, but I think the 49ers are one of the NFL's best teams. It wouldn't surprise me to see them make a return trip to the NFC Championship Game. I'm still interested to see how their quarterback situation plays out, but the roster is strong from top to bottom. Having Christian McCaffrey for a full season should make the offense even more explosive. They're legit Super Bowl contenders and facing the 49ers on the West Coast on Christmas is a tough assignment for the Ravens.

What's one position battle you are looking forward to seeing in training camp?