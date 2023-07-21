Presented by

Bosa, Williams, McCaffrey, Kittle and Warner Headline 'Madden 24' Ratings 🎮

Nick Bosa, Trent Williams, and Christian McCaffrey are some San Francisco's top-rated players in this year's iteration of the popular EA Sports video game.

Jul 21, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

Player ratings have been revealed for Madden NFL 2024 ahead of the video game's release on August 15.

Several San Francisco 49ers players landed in the top ten lists of their respective positions including AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey, All-Pro Fred Warner and Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle.

Fans, athletes and their teammates were hyped for the unveiling of the rankings and took to social media to share their reactions.

Related Links

Williams earned a 98 overall rating in Madden NFL 2024, making him the second-highest rated offensive lineman in this year's edition of the video game. This should come as no surprise given Williams' tremendous 2022 campaign. The veteran allowed just a single sack and 19 pressures in his 17 starts (both regular and postseason) and closed out the regular season slate with a 93.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

His 98 overall rating comes one year after joining the coveted Madden 99 Club last offseason.

Madden players looking to play with the league's best pass rusher should look to Bosa, who topped the video game's list of elite edge rushers. The DPOY also received a 98 overall rating after amassing one of the more impressive defensive stat lines of 2022.

In his 16 regular season starts, the defensive lineman led the NFL with 18.5 sacks (second-most in franchise history) and 49 quarterback hits. He also accounted for 51 total tackles (41 solo), 19 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a pass defended, ultimately earning him Defensive Player of the Year and Pro Bowl honors.

Also landing in the top ten of his position group is McCaffrey, who made an immediate impact in The Bay following his midseason trade to the 49ers. His 96 overall rating makes him the second-highest rated running back in the NFL, one spot behind the Cleveland Browns Nick Chubb.

The dual-threat back saw game action less than 48 hours after arriving at Levi's® Stadium and elevated the offense over the course of the team's NFC Championship Game run. McCaffrey amassed 199 carries for 948 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground and another 64 catches for 525 yards and five touchdowns through the air while in a San Francisco uniform. He went on to earn Pro Bowl honors for the second time in his six-season career.

The People's Tight End is also near the top of the charts within his position group, earning an 96 overall rating in Madden NFL 2024. Kittle sits at No. 2 overall in the rankings, one spot behind two-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce.

Despite missing the first couple games of the season due to a groin injury, Kittle put together arguably his career-best season in 2022. The veteran tight end started 18 games, catching 70 of 97 targets for 929 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns (including playoffs).

Rounding out the handful of 49ers players landing in the top ten of their position groups is Fred Warner. He's commonly referred to as the quarterback of San Francisco's defense, and his elite play has garnered him a 96 overall rating in Madden in back-to-back years.

The All-Pro linebacker is No. 1 in the rankings after helping his unit close out the regular season as the league's top rated defense. Individually, Warner finished as the team's leading tackler, earned both Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors and racked up 130 total tackles, three tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, 2.0 sacks, 10 passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble in 2022.

Here is a full list of the 49ers Madden 23 overall ratings:

Table inside Article
PlayerMadden 23 OVR Rating
Nick Bosa98
Trent Williams98
George Kittle96
Christian McCaffrey96
Fred Warner96
Deebo Samuel89
Kyle Juszczyk87
Charvarius Ward87
Brandon Aiyuk86
Dre Greenlaw86
Talanoa Hufanga86
Javon Hargrave84
Arik Armstead82
Elijah Mitchell80
Tashaun Gipson Sr.79
Mitch Wishnowsky78
Isaiah Oliver76
Deommodore Lenoir75
Jake Moody75
Aaron Banks74
Clelin Ferrell74
Jake Brendel74
Jauan Jennings74
Zane Gonzalez73
Ray-Ray McCloud III73
Brock Purdy73
Kerry Hyder Jr.72
Drake Jackson72
Jon Feliciano72
Spencer Burford72
Trey Lance71
George Odum71
Willie Snead IV71
Ambry Thomas71
Danny Gray70
Javon Kinlaw70
Ji'Ayir Brown70
Kevin Givens70
Samuel Womack III70
Jordan Mason69
Marlon Davidson69
Myles Hartsfield69
Tyrion Davis-Price69
Austin Bryant68
Oren Burks68
Chris Conley68
Darrell Luter Jr.68
Dazz Newsome66
Avery Young65
Dee Winters65
Matt Pryor65
Ronnie Bell65
Cameron Latu65
T.Y. McGill Jr.65
A.J. Parker65
Charlie Woerner65
Avery Young65
Colton McKivitz64
Kalia Davis64
Jalen Graham64
Khalan Laborn64
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles63
Nick Zakelj63
Robert Beal Jr.63
Brayden Willis63
Alex Barrett62
Jason Poe62
Jaylon Moore62
Troy Fumagalli62
Keith Ismael61
Curtis Robinson58
Taybor Pepper27

Related Content

news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Say 'I Do' 💍

This offseason, five San Francisco 49ers players got married and two others announced their engagements.

news

Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey Sports Dolce & Gabbana in Italian Fashion Show 📸

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey joined international celebrities for Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda luxury fashion event in Italy.

news

Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey Wows with Piano Solo at Zach Bryan Concert 🎹

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey steals the show at country music star Zach Bryan's Red Rocks concert.

news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Coach 2023 Football Camp for the Stars ⭐️

Offensive lineman Matt Pryor and running back Jordan Mason helped teach football to athletes with Down syndrome, making the game fun and accessible to all.

news

Off the Field: Arik Armstead's Inaugural Kick Off for Kids Gala 📚

Arik Armstead hosted the inaugural Kick Off for Kids Gala, benefitting youth academic success with support from teammates such as Trey Lance and Jauan Jennings.

news

Off the Field: San Francisco 49ers Players Enjoy an SF Giants Game ⚾️

San Francisco 49ers players visited Oracle Park for some photography, team bonding and to cheer on the SF Giants in their game against the Baltimore Orioles.

news

Off the Field: Fred Warner Wins in Christian McCaffrey's 'Madden' Charity Tournament 🎮

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner defeats NFL stars in running back Christian McCaffrey's inaugural Logan Bowl.

news

Off the Field: George Kittle Brings the Heat to BottleRock Music Festival 🔥

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle took the mic and rocked the stage at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival.

news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Compete Against SJPD in Charity Kickball Game 🤝

To enhance police-community relations and promote social justice, 49ers players and the San Jose Police Department took part in a friendly kickball game and home run derby.

news

Off the Field: 49ers Shoot Spider-Man Webs to Tom Holland, Zendaya at Warriors Game 🕸

George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Sam Darnold acted as Spider-Man at a Golden State Warriors game and caught the attention of Tom Holland and Zendaya Coleman.

news

Off the Field: Deebo Samuel's Ice Bath Conversation with Kevin Hart 🧊

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel joined comedian Kevin Hart for an ice bath and funny conversations about football.

Advertising