Bosa, Williams, McCaffrey, Kittle and Warner Headline 'Madden 24' Ratings 🎮

Player ratings have been revealed for Madden NFL 2024 ahead of the video game's release on August 15.
Several San Francisco 49ers players landed in the top ten lists of their respective positions including AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey, All-Pro Fred Warner and Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle.
Fans, athletes and their teammates were hyped for the unveiling of the rankings and took to social media to share their reactions.
Williams earned a 98 overall rating in Madden NFL 2024, making him the second-highest rated offensive lineman in this year's edition of the video game. This should come as no surprise given Williams' tremendous 2022 campaign. The veteran allowed just a single sack and 19 pressures in his 17 starts (both regular and postseason) and closed out the regular season slate with a 93.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.
His 98 overall rating comes one year after joining the coveted Madden 99 Club last offseason.
Madden players looking to play with the league's best pass rusher should look to Bosa, who topped the video game's list of elite edge rushers. The DPOY also received a 98 overall rating after amassing one of the more impressive defensive stat lines of 2022.
In his 16 regular season starts, the defensive lineman led the NFL with 18.5 sacks (second-most in franchise history) and 49 quarterback hits. He also accounted for 51 total tackles (41 solo), 19 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a pass defended, ultimately earning him Defensive Player of the Year and Pro Bowl honors.
Also landing in the top ten of his position group is McCaffrey, who made an immediate impact in The Bay following his midseason trade to the 49ers. His 96 overall rating makes him the second-highest rated running back in the NFL, one spot behind the Cleveland Browns Nick Chubb.
The dual-threat back saw game action less than 48 hours after arriving at Levi's® Stadium and elevated the offense over the course of the team's NFC Championship Game run. McCaffrey amassed 199 carries for 948 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground and another 64 catches for 525 yards and five touchdowns through the air while in a San Francisco uniform. He went on to earn Pro Bowl honors for the second time in his six-season career.
The People's Tight End is also near the top of the charts within his position group, earning an 96 overall rating in Madden NFL 2024. Kittle sits at No. 2 overall in the rankings, one spot behind two-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce.
Despite missing the first couple games of the season due to a groin injury, Kittle put together arguably his career-best season in 2022. The veteran tight end started 18 games, catching 70 of 97 targets for 929 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns (including playoffs).
Rounding out the handful of 49ers players landing in the top ten of their position groups is Fred Warner. He's commonly referred to as the quarterback of San Francisco's defense, and his elite play has garnered him a 96 overall rating in Madden in back-to-back years.
The All-Pro linebacker is No. 1 in the rankings after helping his unit close out the regular season as the league's top rated defense. Individually, Warner finished as the team's leading tackler, earned both Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors and racked up 130 total tackles, three tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, 2.0 sacks, 10 passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble in 2022.
Here is a full list of the 49ers Madden 23 overall ratings:
|Player
|Madden 23 OVR Rating
|Nick Bosa
|98
|Trent Williams
|98
|George Kittle
|96
|Christian McCaffrey
|96
|Fred Warner
|96
|Deebo Samuel
|89
|Kyle Juszczyk
|87
|Charvarius Ward
|87
|Brandon Aiyuk
|86
|Dre Greenlaw
|86
|Talanoa Hufanga
|86
|Javon Hargrave
|84
|Arik Armstead
|82
|Elijah Mitchell
|80
|Tashaun Gipson Sr.
|79
|Mitch Wishnowsky
|78
|Isaiah Oliver
|76
|Deommodore Lenoir
|75
|Jake Moody
|75
|Aaron Banks
|74
|Clelin Ferrell
|74
|Jake Brendel
|74
|Jauan Jennings
|74
|Zane Gonzalez
|73
|Ray-Ray McCloud III
|73
|Brock Purdy
|73
|Kerry Hyder Jr.
|72
|Drake Jackson
|72
|Jon Feliciano
|72
|Spencer Burford
|72
|Trey Lance
|71
|George Odum
|71
|Willie Snead IV
|71
|Ambry Thomas
|71
|Danny Gray
|70
|Javon Kinlaw
|70
|Ji'Ayir Brown
|70
|Kevin Givens
|70
|Samuel Womack III
|70
|Jordan Mason
|69
|Marlon Davidson
|69
|Myles Hartsfield
|69
|Tyrion Davis-Price
|69
|Austin Bryant
|68
|Oren Burks
|68
|Chris Conley
|68
|Darrell Luter Jr.
|68
|Dazz Newsome
|66
|Avery Young
|65
|Dee Winters
|65
|Matt Pryor
|65
|Ronnie Bell
|65
|Cameron Latu
|65
|T.Y. McGill Jr.
|65
|A.J. Parker
|65
|Charlie Woerner
|65
|Colton McKivitz
|64
|Kalia Davis
|64
|Jalen Graham
|64
|Khalan Laborn
|64
|Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
|63
|Nick Zakelj
|63
|Robert Beal Jr.
|63
|Brayden Willis
|63
|Alex Barrett
|62
|Jason Poe
|62
|Jaylon Moore
|62
|Troy Fumagalli
|62
|Keith Ismael
|61
|Curtis Robinson
|58
|Taybor Pepper
|27