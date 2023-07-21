Bosa, Williams, McCaffrey, Kittle and Warner Headline 'Madden 24' Ratings 🎮

Also landing in the top ten of his position group is McCaffrey, who made an immediate impact in The Bay following his midseason trade to the 49ers. His 96 overall rating makes him the second-highest rated running back in the NFL, one spot behind the Cleveland Browns Nick Chubb.

The dual-threat back saw game action less than 48 hours after arriving at Levi's® Stadium and elevated the offense over the course of the team's NFC Championship Game run. McCaffrey amassed 199 carries for 948 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground and another 64 catches for 525 yards and five touchdowns through the air while in a San Francisco uniform. He went on to earn Pro Bowl honors for the second time in his six-season career.