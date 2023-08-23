Powered By

Morning Report: What to Expect from the 49ers 'Football for All' Game

Aug 23, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, August 23rd.

New and Notable

Shanahan Nears Backup QB Decision; Kittle, Lance, Aiyuk and More Score TDs

The San Francisco 49ers second to last preseason practice is in the books, and in the matter of a week, the team will be making the necessary moves to reach the league-mandated 53-man roster deadline. Players looking to cement their place on the 49ers roster will have Wednesday's workout and Friday's preseason finale to put some final plays on tape before final decisions are made.

Learn More >>>

Six 49ers Return to Practice; Samuel Talks Building Chemistry with Purdy

All six players projected to return to practice this week by head coach Kyle Shanahan were suited up on Monday and participating in some capacity. That list of returning players includes tight end George Kittle﻿, defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw﻿, running back Elijah Mitchell﻿, defensive lineman Drake Jackson﻿, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and defensive lineman Kalia Davis﻿. Kittle and Greenlaw worked into position group drills but were not in the mix for 11-on-11 play.

Learn More >>>

Off the Field: 49ers Players Coach Girls Flag Football 🏈

During the second-annual 49ers PREP Girls Flag Football Skills Camp powered by Gatorade, 49ers players teamed up with local coaches and the first-female NFL coach, Dr. Jen Welter, to support the female athletes in attendance.

The event was not just about learning the fundamentals of the game, but about empowering young girls to confidently step onto the football field and challenge stereotypes. The skills camp brought together aspiring athletes and also highlighted the 49ers commitment to fostering diversity and inclusivity in the realm of sports.

Learn More >>>

Samuel, Jennings and Winters Round Out Top PFF Performers in #DENvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers continued their preseason slate at Levi's® Stadium on Saturday, welcoming in the Denver Broncos for an evening matchup. Despite trailing most of the way, the red and gold battled back in the fourth quarter with Trey Lance under center to secure the 21-20 win in front of the Faithful. Lance led three-straight scoring drives and rookie kicker Jake Moody sunk the game-winning field goal as time expired to get the team to .500 heading into their final preseason game.

Learn More >>>

5 Things to Look Out for During the 49ers 'Football for All' Game

In the San Francisco 49ers Week 3 preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team will spotlight the diversity of the Bay Area, the Faithful and those who work in the sports industry with the 49ers first-ever "Football for All" celebration. Under the Friday night lights, the 49ers will commemorate identity and cultural inclusiveness with unique in-game activations as the team closes out the 2023 preseason.

Learn More >>>

Press Pass

Say Cheese

🏈 Sourdough Sam Goes to Training Camp

Check out images as Sourdough Sam hypes up the crowd at 49ers training camp presented by SAP.

Sourdough Sam
1 / 18

Sourdough Sam

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Sourdough Sam
2 / 18

Sourdough Sam

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Sourdough Sam
3 / 18

Sourdough Sam

Hayley Hom/49ers
Ronnie2K, Sourdough Sam
4 / 18

Ronnie2K, Sourdough Sam

Hayley Hom/49ers
Sourdough Sam
5 / 18

Sourdough Sam

Hayley Hom/49ers
Sourdough Sam
6 / 18

Sourdough Sam

Hayley Hom/49ers
Sourdough Sam, 49ers Faithful
7 / 18

Sourdough Sam, 49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
Sourdough Sam
8 / 18

Sourdough Sam

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Sourdough Sam
9 / 18

Sourdough Sam

Hayley Hom/49ers
Sourdough Sam
10 / 18

Sourdough Sam

Hayley Hom/49ers
Sourdough Sam
11 / 18

Sourdough Sam

Hayley Hom/49ers
Sourdough Sam
12 / 18

Sourdough Sam

Hayley Hom/49ers
Sourdough Sam, 49ers Faithful
13 / 18

Sourdough Sam, 49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Sourdough Sam
14 / 18

Sourdough Sam

Hayley Hom/49ers
Sourdough Sam
15 / 18

Sourdough Sam

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Sourdough Sam
16 / 18

Sourdough Sam

Hayley Hom/49ers
Sourdough Sam
17 / 18

Sourdough Sam

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Sourdough Sam
18 / 18

Sourdough Sam

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers vs. Broncos Game Images (Preseason Week 2)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers preseason matchup vs. the Denver Broncos at Levi's® Stadium.

DT T.Y. McGill
1 / 61

DT T.Y. McGill

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
2 / 61

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner, DL Kerry Hyder Jr., LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
3 / 61

LB Fred Warner, DL Kerry Hyder Jr., LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
4 / 61

K Jake Moody

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
5 / 61

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
6 / 61

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
7 / 61

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Marlon Davidson, DL Clelin Ferrell
8 / 61

DL Marlon Davidson, DL Clelin Ferrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
9 / 61

DL Austin Bryant

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
10 / 61

LB Curtis Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
11 / 61

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Danny Gray
12 / 61

WR Danny Gray

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
13 / 61

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
14 / 61

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
15 / 61

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
16 / 61

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
17 / 61

WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
18 / 61

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
19 / 61

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
20 / 61

QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price, QB Sam Darnold
21 / 61

RB Tyrion Davis-Price, QB Sam Darnold

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Marlon Davidson
22 / 61

DL Marlon Davidson

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
23 / 61

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
24 / 61

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
25 / 61

S Tayler Hawkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
26 / 61

LB Jalen Graham

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
27 / 61

49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT T.Y. McGill
28 / 61

DT T.Y. McGill

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Special Teams
29 / 61

49ers Special Teams

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell, DL Kevin Givens, S Tayler Hawkins
30 / 61

DL Clelin Ferrell, DL Kevin Givens, S Tayler Hawkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Marlon Davidson
31 / 61

DL Marlon Davidson

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
32 / 61

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
33 / 61

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold, RB Tyrion Davis-Price
34 / 61

QB Sam Darnold, RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
35 / 61

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
36 / 61

QB Sam Darnold

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB D'Shawn Jamison
37 / 61

CB D'Shawn Jamison

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Marlon Davidson
38 / 61

DL Marlon Davidson

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Tre Swilling
39 / 61

CB Tre Swilling

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
40 / 61

OL Colton McKivitz

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Jalen Graham, DB Myles Hartsfield, DL Kevin Givens
41 / 61

LB Jalen Graham, DB Myles Hartsfield, DL Kevin Givens

Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
42 / 61

LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
43 / 61

DL Alex Barrett

Austin Ginn/49ers
FB Jack Colletto
44 / 61

FB Jack Colletto

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Jack Colletto, OL Nick Zakelj
45 / 61

FB Jack Colletto, OL Nick Zakelj

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Ilm Manning
46 / 61

OL Ilm Manning

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
47 / 61

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
48 / 61

DL Austin Bryant

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
49 / 61

QB Trey Lance

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB D'Shawn Jamison
50 / 61

CB D'Shawn Jamison

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Jack Colletto
51 / 61

FB Jack Colletto

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Ilm Manning, OL Keith Ismael, OL Jason Poe
52 / 61

OL Ilm Manning, OL Keith Ismael, OL Jason Poe

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Jake Moody
53 / 61

K Jake Moody

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB D'Shawn Jamison
54 / 61

CB D'Shawn Jamison

TERRELL LLOYD/49ers
QB Trey Lance
55 / 61

QB Trey Lance

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Tre Swilling
56 / 61

CB Tre Swilling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
57 / 61

49ers Offense

Austin Ginn/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky, K Jake Moody
58 / 61

P Mitch Wishnowsky, K Jake Moody

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE Cameron Latu
59 / 61

TE Cameron Latu

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Jake Moody
60 / 61

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody, P Mitch Wishnowsky
61 / 61

K Jake Moody, P Mitch Wishnowsky

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Pregame Snaps: 49ers vs. Broncos (Preseason Week 2) 📸

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers preseason matchup vs. the Denver Broncos at Levi's® Stadium.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 36

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
2 / 36

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
3 / 36

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray
4 / 36

WR Danny Gray

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
5 / 36

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
6 / 36

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
7 / 36

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
8 / 36

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
9 / 36

CB Isaiah Oliver

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
10 / 36

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
11 / 36

WR Chris Conley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
12 / 36

DL Clelin Ferrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
13 / 36

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Cameron Latu
14 / 36

TE Cameron Latu

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Keith Ismael
15 / 36

OL Keith Ismael

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
16 / 36

DL Javon Hargrave

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
17 / 36

QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
18 / 36

LB Curtis Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
19 / 36

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
20 / 36

WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
21 / 36

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
22 / 36

WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
23 / 36

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
24 / 36

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk
25 / 36

WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
26 / 36

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
27 / 36

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
28 / 36

QB Trey Lance

Austin Gin/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
29 / 36

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Gin/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
30 / 36

TE Charlie Woerner

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
31 / 36

QB Brandon Allen

Austin Gin/49ers
LB Fred Warner
32 / 36

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
33 / 36

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
34 / 36

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
35 / 36

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
36 / 36

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Updates on Kittle, Greenlaw and Other 49ers

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the Preseason Win vs. the Broncos

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Previewing Preseason Week 2 vs. the Broncos 

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Begin Preparations for 49ers vs. Broncos

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Quarterback Updates Ahead of Broncos Game

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates Following 49ers vs. Raiders

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Highlights from the 49ers Preseason Opener

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Takeaways from Day 1 of Joint Practices

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Isaiah Oliver Recaps His First Offseason in SF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Antoine Griezmann Hangs Out at #49ersCamp

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Nick Bosa Cracks the Top 5 of 'NFL Top 100'

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising