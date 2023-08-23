Morning Report: What to Expect from the 49ers 'Football for All' Game

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
Shanahan Nears Backup QB Decision; Kittle, Lance, Aiyuk and More Score TDs
The San Francisco 49ers second to last preseason practice is in the books, and in the matter of a week, the team will be making the necessary moves to reach the league-mandated 53-man roster deadline. Players looking to cement their place on the 49ers roster will have Wednesday's workout and Friday's preseason finale to put some final plays on tape before final decisions are made.
Six 49ers Return to Practice; Samuel Talks Building Chemistry with Purdy
All six players projected to return to practice this week by head coach Kyle Shanahan were suited up on Monday and participating in some capacity. That list of returning players includes tight end George Kittle, defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw, running back Elijah Mitchell, defensive lineman Drake Jackson, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and defensive lineman Kalia Davis. Kittle and Greenlaw worked into position group drills but were not in the mix for 11-on-11 play.
Off the Field: 49ers Players Coach Girls Flag Football 🏈
During the second-annual 49ers PREP Girls Flag Football Skills Camp powered by Gatorade, 49ers players teamed up with local coaches and the first-female NFL coach, Dr. Jen Welter, to support the female athletes in attendance.
The event was not just about learning the fundamentals of the game, but about empowering young girls to confidently step onto the football field and challenge stereotypes. The skills camp brought together aspiring athletes and also highlighted the 49ers commitment to fostering diversity and inclusivity in the realm of sports.
Samuel, Jennings and Winters Round Out Top PFF Performers in #DENvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers continued their preseason slate at Levi's® Stadium on Saturday, welcoming in the Denver Broncos for an evening matchup. Despite trailing most of the way, the red and gold battled back in the fourth quarter with Trey Lance under center to secure the 21-20 win in front of the Faithful. Lance led three-straight scoring drives and rookie kicker Jake Moody sunk the game-winning field goal as time expired to get the team to .500 heading into their final preseason game.
5 Things to Look Out for During the 49ers 'Football for All' Game
In the San Francisco 49ers Week 3 preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team will spotlight the diversity of the Bay Area, the Faithful and those who work in the sports industry with the 49ers first-ever "Football for All" celebration. Under the Friday night lights, the 49ers will commemorate identity and cultural inclusiveness with unique in-game activations as the team closes out the 2023 preseason.
Check out images as Sourdough Sam hypes up the crowd at 49ers training camp presented by SAP.
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers preseason matchup vs. the Denver Broncos at Levi's® Stadium.
