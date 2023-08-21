Samuel, Jennings and Winters Round Out Top PFF Performers in #DENvsSF

Aug 21, 2023 at 10:20 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers continued their preseason slate at Levi's® Stadium on Saturday, welcoming in the Denver Broncos for an evening matchup. Despite trailing most of the way, the red and gold battled back in the fourth quarter with Trey Lance under center to secure the 21-20 win in front of the Faithful. Lance led three-straight scoring drives and rookie kicker Jake Moody sunk the game-winning field goal as time expired to get the team to .500 heading into their final preseason game.

While the talk of Saturday was the 2023 preseason debut of many of San Francisco's projected starters, it was the rookies who came up big against the Broncos. Every point scored against Denver was netted by a first-year player. The list of rookie points scorers included Moody, fullback Jack Colletto and tight end Cameron Latu﻿.

Among the standouts of the 49ers second preseason game are wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings and linebacker Dee Winters﻿, who all recorded top marks in Pro Football Focus' weekly grades.

Here's the breakdown of this week's preseason playmakers:

Top Offensive Performers: Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings

Both Samuel and Jennings participated in a limited capacity against the Broncos, combining for a total of 21 snaps. Samuel was on the field for the 49ers first offensive series and came away with an 85.7 overall grade, the top offensive mark for San Francisco. In his seven snaps of work, Samuel caught two passes for 39 yards headlined by a 25-yard catch-and-run on the first play of the game.

Jennings earned an 81.7 overall grade for his performance on Saturday, catching one pass for an 11-yard gain. What the stats don't reflect is Jennings' most impressive play of the day. The fourth-year pro had a would-be 21-yard catch from quarterback Sam Darnold called back due to a penalty in the second quarter of Saturday's game.

Top Defensive Performer: LB Dee Winters

The rookie linebacker was the highest was the highest graded performer on the other side of the ball, walking away with a 93.0 overall grade for his 14 snaps of work. Winters' playing time included five snaps in run defense and nine in coverage, and his stat line for his second NFL outing boasted a tackle, assist, defensive stop and forced fumble.

Related Content

news

Fumagalli, Allen and Hyder Jr. Headline PFF Top Performers in #SFvsLV

The San Francisco opened up the preseason schedule against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, earning several players top Pro Football Focus scores in the weekly grades.
news

Eight 49ers Land on NFL Network's 'Top of 100 Players of 2023' List

The San Francisco 49ers had eight players make the cut for the "Top 100 Players of 2023," the most of any team in the league.
news

Nick Bosa Ranked No. 4 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023'

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa was voted as the No. 4 player in the NFL's "Top 100 Players of 2023" list.
news

George Kittle Ranked No. 19 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023'

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was voted as the No. 19 player in the NFL's "Top 100 Players of 2023" list.
news

Fred Warner Ranked No. 15 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023'

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner was voted as the No. 15 player in the NFL's "Top 100 Players of 2023" list.
news

Trent Williams Ranked No. 14 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023'

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams was voted as the No. 14 player in the NFL's "Top 100 Players of 2023" list.
news

Christian McCaffrey Ranked No. 35 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023'

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was voted as the No. 35 player in the NFL's "Top 100 Players of 2023" list.
news

Deebo Samuel Named No. 61 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023'

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was voted as the No. 61 player in the NFL's "Top 100 Players of 2023" list.
news

Talanoa Hufanga Named No. 78 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023'

San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga was voted as the No. 78 player in the NFL's "Top 100 Players of 2023" list.
news

Dre Greenlaw Named No. 79 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023'

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was voted as the No. 79 player in the NFL's "Top 100 Players of 2023" list.
news

Colton McKivitz Named to PFF's 2023 All-Breakout Team

Pro Football Focus identified San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Colton McKivitz as a player poised to have a breakout season in 2023.
Advertising