Off the Field: 49ers Players Coach Girls Flag Football 🏈

Aug 22, 2023 at 12:40 PM
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

During the second-annual 49ers PREP Girls Flag Football Skills Camp powered by Gatorade, 49ers players teamed up with local coaches and the first-female NFL coach, Dr. Jen Welter, to support the female athletes in attendance.

The event was not just about learning the fundamentals of the game, but about empowering young girls to confidently step onto the football field and challenge stereotypes. The skills camp brought together aspiring athletes and also highlighted the 49ers commitment to fostering diversity and inclusivity in the realm of sports.

"We took them through dynamic warm-ups and worked through some offensive and defensive fundamentals," 49ers PREP senior coordinator Ryan Dillard said. "It was a great day for them to compete, have some fun and meet new friends. There was so much energy and the girls really brought it."

Alongside the local coaches and football expert Dr. Jen Welter, linebacker ﻿Marcelino McCrary-Ball﻿, cornerback ﻿Qwuantrezz Knight﻿ and wide receiver ﻿Danny Gray﻿ lent their expertise and guidance to the female athletes. The camp was held at the SAP Performance Facility, offering the participants a taste of what it's like to train as a professional athlete.

The presence of NFL players as coaches at the Girls Flag Football Skills Camp serves as a powerful reminder that gender should never be a barrier to pursuing one's dreams. In the second iteration of the female-focused camp, the 49ers nurtured the young athletes and helped shape a future where inclusivity, diversity and equality hold importance on and off the field.

"The future is female," flag football athlete, coach and 49ers associate counsel Myka Bell said. "When it comes to a sport that's predominantly male like football, it gets me excited seeing so many girls looking for a new challenge."

