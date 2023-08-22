5 Things to Look Out for During the 49ers 'Football for All' Game

In the San Francisco 49ers Week 3 preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team will spotlight the diversity of the Bay Area, the Faithful and those who work in the sports industry with the 49ers first-ever "Football for All" celebration. Under the Friday night lights, the 49ers will commemorate identity and cultural inclusiveness with unique in-game activations as the team closes out the 2023 preseason.

"As an organization, we know that we have a diverse fan base here in the Bay Area and across the world," 49ers senior director of game presentation and live events Laura Johnson said. "We want anyone coming to Friday's game to experience an event that celebrates diversity and inclusion, hopefully inspiring others to pursue one of the many sports and entertainment careers out there in addition to being a professional athlete. This is truly a first-of-its-kind event for us, so we plan to use 'Football for All' as a building block for future inclusive game themes and hope to host more of these events in seasons to come."

Here's what to look for in Friday night's "Football for All" game:

An All-Female In-Stadium Public Address Announcer Team

For the first time at a 49ers game, Levi's Stadium® will host an all-female in-stadium public address announcer team. The duo will feature play-by-play announcer Jamie Coffee and entertainment announcer Queen Noveen. Coffee is an emcee based in Northern California who holds more than two decades of broadcast experience. Noveen is an actor, live announcer and voiceover artist who has been featured in documentaries, TV and theater productions.

The National Anthem by the HomoPhonics

A vocal ensemble from the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus, the HomoPhonics, will be performing the National Anthem ahead of kickoff. The Chorus' premier a cappella group is known for its tight harmonies and complex arrangements.

Amp Squad DJ Amy Robbins

To pump up the Faithful during pregame and keep the party going throughout the contest, DJ Amy Robbins will take the decks at Levi's® Stadium. Robbins is a former 49ers Gold Rush cheerleader with a background in Computer Science, and has been DJing for over 14 years. She's best known in the Bay Area as a headliner for the biggest nightclubs and as a late-night radio personality and mix show DJ for "99.7 NOW!".

Gold Rush Halftime Performance

The 49ers will celebrate the diversity of their Gold Rush cheerleaders at halftime with a "Meet the Gold Rush" routine. The performance will amplify the cheerleaders' individual careers, interests and hobbies off the field.

Verified Faithful

Cheering on the 49ers in their preseason finale are some Bay Area social media personalities. Influencers such as Da Locksmith, a rapper and voice behind the 49ers 2023 schedule release video, and My Nguyen, the chef and digital creator behind My Healthy Dish, will be a part of the team's Verified Faithful on gameday.