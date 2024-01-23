Morning Report: Injury Updates on Deebo Samuel Heading into #DETvsSF 🗞️

Powered By

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Deebo Samuel Heading into #DETvsSF

Jan 23, 2024

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, January 23rd.

New and Notable

Deebo Samuel's Status Uncertain for NFC Championship; 3 Updates from Shanahan

The San Francisco 49ers have earned the right to play in a fourth NFC Championship Game over the last five seasons following a 24-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round. The 49ers will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon, and the team enters the week in relatively good health. Because of their Saturday evening clash with Green Bay, San Francisco has an extra day to work with as they gear up for the next phase of their postseason run. That extra time will be key as they look to get the lone player on the injury list, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, in a place to suit up against Detroit. 

Greenlaw, Williams and Feliciano Record Top PFF Grades in #GBvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers punched their ticket to their fourth NFC Championship Game in the last five seasons with a 24-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers. Saturday's clash turned into a fourth quarter thriller that was ultimately decided by a San Francisco 12-play, 69-yard touchdown scoring drive and interception of Packers quarterback Jordan Love by linebacker Dre Greenlaw in the final six minutes of the game. The 49ers are set to host the Detroit Lions in the conference championship following their 31-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

49ers Set to Host Lions in the NFC Championship Game

The San Francisco 49ers took care of business on Saturday evening, defeating the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in a fourth quarter thriller to advance to the NFC Championship Game. Their upcoming appearance on Championship Sunday will be the team's fourth trip to the conference championship in the last five seasons. As the No. 1 seed, the 49ers will also be hosting the next round, welcoming in the Detroit Lions following their 31-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff time is set for 3:30 p.m. PST and will be aired on Fox.

Social Media Reacts to the 49ers Advancing to the NFC Championship Game 🤩

Celebrations of the San Francisco 49ers advancing to their fourth NFC Championship Game in the last five seasons took over social media. After securing a 24-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco has now won 37 playoff games, tying them with the Packers and the New England Patriots for the most in NFL history.

What the 49ers and Packers Had to Say Following the NFC Divisional Round

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on quarterback Brock Purdy's performance against the Packers:

"Brock made some big plays in this game. He missed a couple, but leading us down on that last drive and getting the win, it's all you can ask for."

Say Cheese 📸

49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 24-21 Win Over Packers

View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers Divisional Round matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Images (Divisional Round)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Divisional Round matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers at Levi's® Stadium.

Playoff Pregame Snaps: Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers

Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Green Bay Packers in their Divisional Round matchup, presented by SAP.

