Morning Report: Updates from the 49ers Final Training Camp Practice

New and Notable
49ers Close Out Final Training Camp Practice of the Summer
Quarterback Brock Purdy took all the reps with the first team offense and connected on all 13 of his pass attempts on Wednesday afternoon. One of his more impressive throws at practice was a long ball to tight end George Kittle down the left side with safety Ji'Ayir Brown in coverage.
Wide receiver Ronnie Bell continues to be a regular in the return specialist rotation. He also took some reps with the first-team offense for the third-straight day. The rookie wideout made a nice catch in traffic from Purdy during team drills.
Shanahan Nears Backup QB Decision; Kittle, Lance, Aiyuk and More Score TDs
The San Francisco 49ers second to last preseason practice is in the books, and in the matter of a week, the team will be making the necessary moves to reach the league-mandated 53-man roster deadline. Players looking to cement their place on the 49ers roster will have Wednesday's workout and Friday's preseason finale to put some final plays on tape before final decisions are made.
Six 49ers Return to Practice; Samuel Talks Building Chemistry with Purdy
All six players projected to return to practice this week by head coach Kyle Shanahan were suited up on Monday and participating in some capacity. That list of returning players includes tight end George Kittle, defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw, running back Elijah Mitchell, defensive lineman Drake Jackson, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and defensive lineman Kalia Davis. Kittle and Greenlaw worked into position group drills but were not in the mix for 11-on-11 play.
Ways to Watch and Listen: 49ers vs. Chargers (Preseason Week 3)
The San Francisco 49ers will close out their preseason slate at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. The matchup is set to kick off at 7:00 pm PT on Friday, August 25. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
5 Things to Look Out for During the 49ers 'Football for All' Game
In the San Francisco 49ers Week 3 preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team will spotlight the diversity of the Bay Area, the Faithful and those who work in the sports industry with the 49ers first-ever "Football for All" celebration. Under the Friday night lights, the 49ers will commemorate identity and cultural inclusiveness with unique in-game activations as the team closes out the 2023 preseason.
Say Cheese
View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares for their preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Check out the best images as fans brought high energy to 49ers training camp presented by SAP.
