Morning Report: Updates from the 49ers Final Training Camp Practice

Aug 24, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, August 24th.

New and Notable

49ers Close Out Final Training Camp Practice of the Summer

Quarterback Brock Purdy took all the reps with the first team offense and connected on all 13 of his pass attempts on Wednesday afternoon. One of his more impressive throws at practice was a long ball to tight end George Kittle down the left side with safety Ji'Ayir Brown in coverage.

Wide receiver Ronnie Bell continues to be a regular in the return specialist rotation. He also took some reps with the first-team offense for the third-straight day. The rookie wideout made a nice catch in traffic from Purdy during team drills.

Shanahan Nears Backup QB Decision; Kittle, Lance, Aiyuk and More Score TDs

The San Francisco 49ers second to last preseason practice is in the books, and in the matter of a week, the team will be making the necessary moves to reach the league-mandated 53-man roster deadline. Players looking to cement their place on the 49ers roster will have Wednesday's workout and Friday's preseason finale to put some final plays on tape before final decisions are made.

Six 49ers Return to Practice; Samuel Talks Building Chemistry with Purdy

All six players projected to return to practice this week by head coach Kyle Shanahan were suited up on Monday and participating in some capacity. That list of returning players includes tight end George Kittle﻿, defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw﻿, running back Elijah Mitchell﻿, defensive lineman Drake Jackson﻿, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and defensive lineman Kalia Davis﻿. Kittle and Greenlaw worked into position group drills but were not in the mix for 11-on-11 play.

Ways to Watch and Listen: 49ers vs. Chargers (Preseason Week 3)

The San Francisco 49ers will close out their preseason slate at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. The matchup is set to kick off at 7:00 pm PT on Friday, August 25. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

5 Things to Look Out for During the 49ers 'Football for All' Game

In the San Francisco 49ers Week 3 preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team will spotlight the diversity of the Bay Area, the Faithful and those who work in the sports industry with the 49ers first-ever "Football for All" celebration. Under the Friday night lights, the 49ers will commemorate identity and cultural inclusiveness with unique in-game activations as the team closes out the 2023 preseason.

Press Pass

Say Cheese

49ers Prepare for Friday Night Matchup Against the Chargers

View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares for their preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

OL Colton McKivitz
OL Colton McKivitz

DL Kalia Davis
DL Kalia Davis

QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

WR Chris Conley
WR Chris Conley

CB Samuel Womack III
CB Samuel Womack III

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

WR Willie Snead IV
WR Willie Snead IV

WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk

QB Trey Lance
QB Trey Lance

FB Kyle Juszczyk, QB Brock Purdy
FB Kyle Juszczyk, QB Brock Purdy

TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

QB Sam Darnold, OL Jon Feliciano
QB Sam Darnold, OL Jon Feliciano

WR Willie Snead IV
WR Willie Snead IV

TE Brayden Willis
TE Brayden Willis

WR Willie Snead IV
WR Willie Snead IV

OL Jason Poe
OL Jason Poe

QB Trey Lance
QB Trey Lance

QB Brock Purdy, RB Tyrion Davis-Price
QB Brock Purdy, RB Tyrion Davis-Price

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

CB Qwuantrezz Knight
CB Qwuantrezz Knight

WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

DL Kalia Davis
DL Kalia Davis

CB D'Shawn Jamison
CB D'Shawn Jamison

OL Leroy Watson, DL Austin Bryant
OL Leroy Watson, DL Austin Bryant

LB Curtis Robinson
LB Curtis Robinson

CB D'Shawn Jamison
CB D'Shawn Jamison

QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

🏟️  49ers Faithful Bring the Energy to Training Camp

Check out the best images as fans brought high energy to 49ers training camp presented by SAP.

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Advertising