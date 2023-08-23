49ers Close Out Final Training Camp Practice of the Summer

Aug 23, 2023 at 03:15 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers held their final training camp practice on what felt like the hottest day of the summer thus far. The team had some notable absences on Wednesday, which included several veterans taking a rest day ahead of the team's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. Players who were not seen participating in the last workout of camp were wide receiver Deebo Samuel﻿, running back Christian McCaffrey﻿, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk﻿, cornerback Ambry Thomas﻿, defensive lineman Javon Hargrave﻿, running back Elijah Mitchell﻿, safety Talanoa Hufanga﻿, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Practice observations

Quarterback Brock Purdy took all the reps with the first team offense and connected on all 13 of his pass attempts on Wednesday afternoon. One of his more impressive throws at practice was a long ball to tight end George Kittle down the left side with safety Ji'Ayir Brown in coverage.

Wide receiver Ronnie Bell continues to be a regular in the return specialist rotation. He also took some reps with the first-team offense for the third-straight day. The rookie wideout made a nice catch in traffic from Purdy during team drills.

Quarterback Sam Darnold took second team reps, and Brandon Allen came in during the tail end of 11-on-11 drills for five reps to close out the day.

On the other side of the ball, rookie defensive lineman Spencer Waege batted down a pass attempt at the line of scrimmage, and fellow D-lineman Austin Bryant had a pressure on a Purdy completion. Cornerback Tre Swilling jumped a route to breakup a pass early on in 11-on-11 drills.

