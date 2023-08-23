49ers Close Out Final Training Camp Practice of the Summer

Practice observations

Quarterback Brock Purdy took all the reps with the first team offense and connected on all 13 of his pass attempts on Wednesday afternoon. One of his more impressive throws at practice was a long ball to tight end George Kittle down the left side with safety Ji'Ayir Brown in coverage.

Wide receiver Ronnie Bell continues to be a regular in the return specialist rotation. He also took some reps with the first-team offense for the third-straight day. The rookie wideout made a nice catch in traffic from Purdy during team drills.

Quarterback Sam Darnold took second team reps, and Brandon Allen came in during the tail end of 11-on-11 drills for five reps to close out the day.