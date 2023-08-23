Ways to Watch and Listen: 49ers vs. Chargers (Preseason Week 3)

All 49ers preseason games can be heard on KGO (810-AM), The Bone (KSAN 107.7-FM) and the 49ers Radio Network. Bob Fitzgerald will be on the play-by-play. He currently calls NFL and college football games for Sports USA Radio and is the lead play-by-play announcer for the Golden State Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area. Former 49ers linebacker, Keena Turner, will be the color analyst. Turner played for San Francisco from 1980-90, and currently serves as the tea's vice president and senior advisor to the general manager. Joining Fitzgerald and Turner in the booth for the second year is former 49ers safety Donte Whitner. He currently works as an in-studio analyst for NBC Sports Bay Area and also serves as an analyst for their pre and post-game shows. Originally signed by the 49ers as a free agent prior to the 2011 season, he spent three years with the team and started all 47 games and eight postseason contests in which he appeared.