Ways to Watch and Listen: 49ers vs. Chargers (Preseason Week 3)

The San Francisco 49ers will close out their preseason slate at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. The matchup is set to kick off at 7:00 pm PT on Friday, August 25. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
HOW TO WATCH
Watch the Game on TV: KPIX 5 and CW Bay Area
- Broadcasters: Greg Papa (Play-by-Play), Tim Ryan (Color Analyst) and Vern Glenn (Sideline Reporter)
HOW TO LISTEN
U.S. Bank 49ers Radio Network
All 49ers preseason games can be heard on KGO (810-AM), The Bone (KSAN 107.7-FM) and the 49ers Radio Network. Bob Fitzgerald will be on the play-by-play. He currently calls NFL and college football games for Sports USA Radio and is the lead play-by-play announcer for the Golden State Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area. Former 49ers linebacker, Keena Turner, will be the color analyst. Turner played for San Francisco from 1980-90, and currently serves as the tea's vice president and senior advisor to the general manager. Joining Fitzgerald and Turner in the booth for the second year is former 49ers safety Donte Whitner. He currently works as an in-studio analyst for NBC Sports Bay Area and also serves as an analyst for their pre and post-game shows. Originally signed by the 49ers as a free agent prior to the 2011 season, he spent three years with the team and started all 47 games and eight postseason contests in which he appeared.
Spanish Radio Network
The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com/esp. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.
BE AT LEVI'S® STADIUM
5 Things to Look Out for During the 49ers 'Football for All' Game
In the San Francisco 49ers Week 3 preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team will spotlight the diversity of the Bay Area, the Faithful and those who work in the sports industry with the 49ers first-ever "Football for All" celebration. Under the Friday night lights, the 49ers will commemorate identity and cultural inclusiveness with unique in-game activations as the team closes out the 2023 preseason.
"As an organization, we know that we have a diverse fan base here in the Bay Area and across the world," 49ers senior director of game presentation and live events Laura Johnson said. "We want anyone coming to Friday's game to experience an event that celebrates diversity and inclusion, hopefully inspiring others to pursue one of the many sports and entertainment careers out there in addition to being a professional athlete. This is truly a first-of-its-kind event for us, so we plan to use 'Football for All' as a building block for future inclusive game themes and hope to host more of these events in seasons to come."
ABOUT THE MATCHUP
Preseason Matchups: 49
Preseason Series Record: 49ers lead the series 27-22
First Preseason Meeting: August 3, 1968
Last Preseason Meeting: August 22, 2021