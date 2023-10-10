Powered By

Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Plans for New 49ers LB Randy Gregory

Oct 10, 2023 at 10:06 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, October 10th.

New and Notable

Injury Update on Banks and Plan for Gregory; 3 Takeaways from Kyle Shanahan

The San Francisco 49ers remain perfect with a 42-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, and their 32-point advantage marks the biggest margin of victory since the inception of this historic rivalry. The 49ers showed out in all three phases on "Sunday Night Football" with career nights from quarterback Brock Purdy﻿, tight end George Kittle and All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner﻿.

Burks, Bosa and Mason Round Out PFF Top Performer Trio in #DALvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers put together arguably the most complete game of the season thus far against the Dallas Cowboys. The red and gold flexed in all three phases on "Sunday Night Football" to come away with a 42-point showing, four takeaways and four sacks in Week 5. With the win, the 49ers improve to 5-0 on the year and have edged past the Cowboys in the overall series, which now sits at 20-19-1 all-time.

Brock Purdy Nominated for FedEx Air Player of Week 5

The San Francisco 49ers outdid their previous four offensive performances with a 42-point showing against the Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football." Second-year quarterback Brock Purdy lead an offensive masterclass in Week 5 that resulted in a career-high in touchdowns (four) and passer rating (144.4) and his first Fedex Air Player of the Week nomination for 2023.

49ers Dominate Cowboys in Week 5; Stats and Facts from #DALvsSF

  • San Francisco has started the regular season 5-0 for the first time since 2019 and for the fifth time in franchise history.
  • The 49ers improved to 20-19-1 all-time against the Dallas Cowboys, including an 11-10 record at home.
  • San Francisco has won nine-consecutive regular season games at Levi's® Stadium dating back to Week 10 of the 2022 season.

What the 49ers and Cowboys Had to Say Following Week 5

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 42-10 at Levi's® Stadium on "Sunday Night Football." Here's what both teams had to say following the Week 5 contest.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

📣 The 49ers Faithful Light Up Levi's® Stadium on 'SNF'

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's third home game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys, presented by Intel.

49ers Players Visit the Boys and Girls Club 

QB Brock Purdy, DL Javon Hargrave and more San Francisco 49ers players visited the Boys and Girls Club to play dodgeball, video games and make arts and crafts after school.

49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 42-10 Win Over Cowboys 👏

View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

