Morning Report: Reviewing the Top Storylines from Week 6 in Atlanta

What the 49ers and Falcons Had to Say Following #SFvsATL
The San Francisco 49ers fell to the Atlanta Falcons 28-14 in the Week 6 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Here's what the team's had to say following the contest:
Injuries and Turnovers Hurt 49ers in Atlanta; 6 Takeaways from #SFvsATL
The San Francisco 49ers two-game, ten-day road trip ends with a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Sunday's contest was a costly one for the 49ers who had a three players— Mike McGlinchey, Charvarius Ward and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles—ruled out of the game with injuries. Up next, the team returns to Levi's® Stadium for back-to-back home games before a Bye week in Week 9.
Off the Field: 49ers Players Raise Awareness for Suicide Prevention 💙
For the San Francisco 49ers second "Community Tuesday" of the 2022 season, a group of 19 49ers players joined owners Jenna York and Mara York to assemble 500 Find Your Anchor boxes.
October 17, 1971
On this day, the San Francisco 49ers recorded their first shutout in 10 years, beating the Chicago Bears 13-0.
Say Cheese
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 6 matchup vs. the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
View photos as the team arrives to the locker room for their Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, presented by Levi's®.
49ers Faithful came together in Atlanta to build anticipation for the Week 6 matchup against the Falcons.