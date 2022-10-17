This Day in The Bay: 49ers Force Six Turnovers to Defeat Bears 13-0

October 17, 1971
On this day, the San Francisco 49ers recorded their first shutout in 10 years, beating the Chicago Bears 13-0.
In a strong defensive effort, San Francisco allowed just 220 total yards and forced six Bears turnovers, including interceptions by four different defensive backs: Jimmy Johnson, Johnny Fuller, Bruce Taylor and Mike Simpson. Bruce Gossett provided a pair of early field goals to give the 49ers a 6-0 lead. Quarterback John Brodie passed 12 yards to Gene Washington early in the fourth quarter for the only touchdown of the game. Fullback Ken Willard was the 49ers workhorse, rushing for 83 yards on 19 carries and hauling in three passes for another 35 yards.