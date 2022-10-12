Off the Field: 49ers Players Raise Awareness for Suicide Prevention 💙

For the San Francisco 49ers second "Community Tuesday" of the 2022 season, a group of 19 49ers players joined owners Jenna York and Mara York to assemble 500 Find Your Anchor boxes.

Find Your Anchor is a grassroots movement aimed at suicide prevention, awareness and education. A Find Your Anchor box includes mental health resources filled with warmth, love and hope for those who need it most.

The boxes are sent to individuals who are struggling, with reminders to "establish an anchor – the seemingly small things in our life that bring us joy. Things in our life that make us happy. Things that are worth living for when there are tough days." Once the resources from a Find Your Anchor box helps one individual, that person can add a message of their own and share it with another person who is in need of hope. The box's mission is to save lives throughout its journey.

Before the 49ers players assembled the boxes, the group heard from Find Your Anchor founder, Ali Borowsky, as she shared her inspiring story of how surviving multiple attempts led her to create a box of resources that she wishes she had received during her darkest days.