Presented by

Off the Field: 49ers Players Raise Awareness for Suicide Prevention 💙

Oct 11, 2022 at 06:20 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event

San Francisco 49ers players assembled Find Your Anchor boxes to send mental health and suicide prevention resources to community members in need.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 30

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event
2 / 30

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
3 / 30

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event
4 / 30

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
5 / 30

LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Maurice Hurst, DL Kemoko Turay, OL Spencer Burford
6 / 30

DL Maurice Hurst, DL Kemoko Turay, OL Spencer Burford

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle
7 / 30

TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Oren Burks, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
8 / 30

LB Oren Burks, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event
9 / 30

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event

Hayley Hom/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, OL Daniel Brunskill, LB Fred Warner
10 / 30

S Talanoa Hufanga, OL Daniel Brunskill, LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle
11 / 30

TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event
12 / 30

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event
13 / 30

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Oren Burks, DL Kemoko Turay
14 / 30

LB Oren Burks, DL Kemoko Turay

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
15 / 30

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event
16 / 30

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event
17 / 30

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event
18 / 30

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle
19 / 30

TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
20 / 30

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event
21 / 30

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
22 / 30

OL Spencer Burford

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Fred Warner
23 / 30

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward, WR Malik Turner
24 / 30

DB Jimmie Ward, WR Malik Turner

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Jason Poe, CB Charvarius Ward, LB Fred Warner
25 / 30

OL Jason Poe, CB Charvarius Ward, LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
26 / 30

DB Jimmie Ward

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event
27 / 30

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event
28 / 30

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event
29 / 30

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event
30 / 30

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event

Hayley Hom/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

For the San Francisco 49ers second "Community Tuesday" of the 2022 season, a group of 19 49ers players joined owners Jenna York and Mara York to assemble 500 Find Your Anchor boxes.

Find Your Anchor is a grassroots movement aimed at suicide prevention, awareness and education. A Find Your Anchor box includes mental health resources filled with warmth, love and hope for those who need it most.

The boxes are sent to individuals who are struggling, with reminders to "establish an anchor – the seemingly small things in our life that bring us joy. Things in our life that make us happy. Things that are worth living for when there are tough days." Once the resources from a Find Your Anchor box helps one individual, that person can add a message of their own and share it with another person who is in need of hope. The box's mission is to save lives throughout its journey.

Before the 49ers players assembled the boxes, the group heard from Find Your Anchor founder, Ali Borowsky, as she shared her inspiring story of how surviving multiple attempts led her to create a box of resources that she wishes she had received during her darkest days.

"Making boxes for suicide prevention is really special and it needs to be talked about more," linebacker Fred Warner said. "It's just all about starting the conversation. These events are always a great opportunity for us to get out in the community and help others."

The players included a heartfelt handwritten note before sending it to someone in need in the Bay Area community and others across the country. Each player also took home a box to pass along to a person in need.

"It's a wonderful cause helping with suicide prevention and suicide awareness," tight end George Kittle said. "We're making these boxes full of hope, a box trying to help people find their anchor and find something they can enjoy every single day."

While packaging the mental health resources with care, 49ers players shared what their personal "anchors" were in their lives:

"I'm a musical person, so every time I need a stress relief or need to get my mind off of things, I normally go play the drums," running back Jeff Wilson Jr. said. "I've been doing that since I was two years old, so every time I can do that, it feels like I can leave my problems and keep on going with my day."

"One of my biggest anchors, besides my family and wife, would be my lovely dog, Deenie," Kittle said. "She's a Bernese Mountain Dog Poodle mix, a Bernedoodle. She is lovey and fluffy and I love her so much."

Related Content

news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Uplift and Inspire Bay Area Youth at RYSE 🌟

Spencer Burford, Azeez Al-Shaair and Marcelino McCrary-Ball visited RYSE, Inc. to connect with their local community and inspire marginalized youth.

news

Off the Field: Bay Area Teams Share Good Luck Messages Ahead of Week 1 📲

Bay Area Unite! Check out how teams wished their luck to the 49ers in the start of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Trey Lance Visits Patients to Support Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance spent time with pediatric cancer patients and donated a signed helmet to benefit childhood cancer research.

news

Off the Field: Behind the Scenes of Team Photo Day 📸

Check out the setting up, behind the scenes and funny moments of the 49ers 2022 official team photo day.

news

Off the Field: Kittle Fulfills His 'Dream' in Curling Competition 🥌

The people's tight end joined fellow NFL players Trent Taylor, Robert Tonyan Jr. and T.J. Hockenson to learn how to curl and compete in a two-on-two curling match.

news

The Honor Group and the 49ers Announce 11th-Annual Honor Bowl

The Sacramento-based nonprofit partnered with the 49ers to host nine top-ranked matchups in Northern and Southern California

news

Off the Field: 49ers 'Madden 23' Ratings Revealed 🎮

Trent Williams, George Kittle and Fred Warner are San Francisco's top-rated players in this year's iteration of the popular EA Sports video game.

news

Off the Field: Arik Armstead Unveils His Hidden Chess Talent ♟

Arik Armstead strengthened his chess game this offseason, virtually competing against Robert Saleh and other NFL stars.

news

49ers Foundation Hosts "Players for a Purpose" Kickoff Event August 14

Tickets are on sale for the 49ers Foundation fundraiser that welcomes the Faithful on-field at Levi's® Stadium for dinner alongside members of organization.

news

Off the Field: 49ers Compete in American Century Golf Championship ⛳️

Robbie Gould and 49ers alumni teed off in a celebrity golf tournament featuring some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment.

news

Off the Field: Fred Warner Drives NASCAR Track at Sonoma Raceway 🏁

49ers linebacker Fred Warner served as the honorary pace car driver ahead of the 40-car NASCAR race at Sonoma Raceway.

Advertising