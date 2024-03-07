Morning Report: Previewing What's to Come in Free Agency 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Seven 49ers Land on PFF's 'Top 200 Players Set to Enter Free Agency' List
The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up for several important offseason dates and events that will ultimately shape the team's roster headed into the 2024 season. The 49ers utilize the NFL Scouting Combine and the NFL Draft to identify and select elite college players to bring to The Bay while the league's free agency period, beginning in mid-March, is all about finding the best current players available to fortify San Francisco's roster.
Off the Field: 49ers Family Ties at the NFL Combine 🏈
The newest chapter in the NFL has unfolded at the combine and the next generation of elite talent are showcasing their skills in front of the eyes of head coaches, general managers and scouting departments from across the league.
The sons of former San Francisco 49ers players are stepping into the NFL spotlight in hopes of making their own mark on the league. This year's draft features wide receiver Brenden Rice, son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, running back Frank Gore Jr., son of San Francisco legend Frank Gore and wide receiver Luke McCaffrey, son of Super Bowl champion Ed McCaffrey and Christian McCaffrey's brother.
Key Dates in the 49ers 2024 NFL Offseason Calendar
It may be the "offseason," but rest assured, the San Francisco 49ers front office is hard at work and in the thick of the roster-building process for the 2024 season. While most of the 49ers core playmakers are slated to return next year, the team is in need of depth pieces and fresh talent at various positions. Tentpole events and deadlines are in place as all 32 clubs make moves to round out their rosters in this downtime before the start of a new season.
John Lynch Talks Draft Strategy With a 2024 First Round Draft Pick
The San Francisco 49ers have developed a reputation for hitting on later round picks over the course of the Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch era. Many of the 49ers veteran leaders and current stars were second and third day draft picks from All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner (2018 third-round pick, No. 70 overall) to All-Pro tight end George Kittle (2017 fifth-round pick, No. 146 overall) to Pro Bowl quarterback Brock Purdy (2022 seventh-round pick, No. 262 overall) just to name a few. The ability to pinpoint talent in later rounds of the draft has come especially handy in recent years with San Francisco trading away its first-round selections in 2021, 2022 and 2023 as part of a move up to acquire quarterback Trey Lance at No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
