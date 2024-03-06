Seven 49ers Land on PFF's 'Top 200 Players Set to Enter Free Agency' List

No. 29 - Defensive lineman Chase Young

Young was a mid-season addition via a trade at the deadline with the Washington Commanders. He made his 49ers debut in Week 10 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars and appeared in 12 contests including the postseason. Young made a big splash in Super Bowl LVIII amassing 1.0 sack and eight total tackles (two tackles for loss).

"Finally healthy in 2023 after spending the better part of two seasons recovering from a torn ACL, Young exploded early in the year and finished among the top edge defenders in pass-rush win rate on the season. A strong run defender as a rookie, Young does lose contain at times and occasionally gets guided upfield beyond the play, but a half-season of working with defensive line coach Kris Kocurek in San Francisco is the best free agency preparation around."

Free agent comparison: Brian Orakpo, 2014

No. 100 - Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw

Kinlaw is a former 2020 first-round draft pick, headed into his fifth year in the league. The 2023 campaign marked a career-best season for Kinlaw, who appeared in all 17 regular season contests (six starts), two playoff games and Super Bowl LVIII for San Francisco. The defensive lineman recorded a career-high 3.5 sacks and 25 total tackles over the first 17 games of the season and served as a critical depth piece for the 49ers in the trenches.

"He has produced a 70.3 pass-rush grade and 31 total pressures in 2023, career-high marks by a distance, and he is showing his bursty first step and bull-rush prowess once he leans into a blocker with momentum."

Free agent comparison: Jordan Phillips, 2019

No. 113 - Linebacker Oren Burks

The 49ers signed Burks to the roster in free agency following the conclusion of the 2021 campaign. After four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Burks joined a linebacker corps led by Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw and took on a larger role in his second year, following the departure of Azeez Al-Shaair in free agency. Burks also brought veteran special teams experience to The Bay and went on to put together his best statistical season of his career in 2023. He racked up 46 total tackles, an interception and fumble recovery over the course of the regular season.

"Burks will always carry special teams value, which should establish a higher floor for him contractually, in line with recently signed linebackers Zaire Franklin and Jalen Reeves-Maybin, among others."

Free agent comparison: Zaire Franklin, 2022

No. 138 - Safety Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Gipson Sr. was a late August practice squad signing in 2022 for the 49ers after the secondary took a hit late in preseason. The veteran safety went from the practice squad to a starting position in a matter of weeks and has remained in that role ever since, playing alongside both Talanoa Hufanga and Ji'Ayir Brown over the last two seasons. The 49ers re-signed Gipson Sr. to a one-year deal after he finished as the team's interceptions leader in 2022.

"The reliable veteran was a staple as the deep-third free safety in San Francisco's defense the past few years, keeping everything in front of him and making plays on the ball on the infrequent instances when he was targeted."

Free agent comparison: Mike Adams, 2015

No. 154 - Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano

Feliciano was signed to a one-year deal with the 49ers last offseason, and while initially brought on to be a swing offensive lineman, he earned a starting role at right guard coming out of the Bye. The nine-year veteran appeared in 16 regular season contests for the 49ers and all three playoff games. Feliciano allowed just one sack and 339 pass-blocking opportunities over the course of the regular season.

Free agent comparison: Graham Glasgow, 2023

No. 160 - Defensive lineman Kevin Givens

Givens entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and has remained with San Francisco for the entirety of his five-year NFL career. The veteran defensive lineman is an essential rotational player for the 49ers and provides depth on the interior of San Francisco's D-line. He recorded 1.5 sacks, 22 total tackles, a fumble recovery and pass defended in 2023.

Free agent comparison: Akeem Spence, 2017

No. 167 - Defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell

Ferrell put pen to paper on a one-year deal with San Francisco ahead of last season and played opposite of Pro Bowl defensive lineman Nick Bosa for much of the 2023 campaign. He found a lot of success there, racking up 28 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and pass defended in 17 regular season games. A knee injury landed Ferrell on the Injured Reserve list at the end of the year and kept him out of the 49ers playoff run altogether.