Morning Report: Previewing the Week 7 Matchup vs. the Vikings

George Kittle: Changing the Narrative of the Tight End Position

"I just have the mindset that I'm going to love this and I'm going to be better than anyone else at it. Now, if I'm not getting the ball, I'm going to influence the game in the run game and I'm going to make the guy across from me, his life a living hell... You need me to pass-pro a guy who gets paid $100 million on third down? Bring it. I cannot wait. I can't wait for you to be on my highlight reel where I block you and lock you down because 'no tight end should block a defensive end' is what everybody always says. I take that personally because I can block anybody. Nick Bosa is really difficult to block, but thankfully he's on my team"