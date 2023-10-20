Morning Report: Previewing the Week 7 Matchup vs. the Vikings

Good Morning Faithful,
Samuel, McCaffrey and Three More Miss First Practice of Vikings Week
As the team gears up for gameday, there are question marks surrounding some of the 49ers biggest playmakers. Six total players are dealing with injuries, with five of those players sitting out of Thursday's practice altogether. Those players include:
- RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique)
- WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder)
- T Trent Williams (ankle)
- OL Aaron Banks (ankle)
- LB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring)
5 Things to Know: Tight Ends Day
In Week 7, the NFL will be celebrating National Tight Ends Day, a special occasion that started in The Bay back in 2018.
The NFL uses the annual holiday to highlight tight ends across the league. While "The People's Tight End" George Kittle appreciates the official designation from the league, he thinks tight ends are worth honoring year-round.
Ways to Watch and Listen: San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings (Week 7)
Watch the Game on TV: ESPN
- Broadcasters: Joe Buck (Play-by-Play), Troy Aikman (Color Analyst) and Lisa Salters (Sideline Reporter)
George Kittle: Changing the Narrative of the Tight End Position
"I just have the mindset that I'm going to love this and I'm going to be better than anyone else at it. Now, if I'm not getting the ball, I'm going to influence the game in the run game and I'm going to make the guy across from me, his life a living hell... You need me to pass-pro a guy who gets paid $100 million on third down? Bring it. I cannot wait. I can't wait for you to be on my highlight reel where I block you and lock you down because 'no tight end should block a defensive end' is what everybody always says. I take that personally because I can block anybody. Nick Bosa is really difficult to block, but thankfully he's on my team"
Power Rankings: 49ers Remain Among NFL's Top Five Teams
The San Francisco 49ers perfect record is no more, but it appears Week 6 turned out to be the great equalizer in the NFL with both previously unbeaten teams suffering their first loss of the year on Sunday. The 49ers are still at the top of the NFC West and share a 5-1 record with the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
