Power Rankings: 49ers Remain Among NFL's Top Five Teams

"Sunday's loss to the Browns was easily Brock Purdy﻿'s worst game of the season, and his struggles shouldn't be glossed over, but I bet a lot of people ready to cut him down don't realize just how good Cleveland's defense is. Anyone watching that game would realize how tough a spot he was put in. Brandon Aiyuk dropped a would-be TD, the offense committed six penalties (12 total by San Francisco) and there were big injuries to Christian McCaffrey﻿, Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams﻿. Purdy also drove them to a spot where the game would have been won if not for Jake Moody﻿'s errant field goal attempt. The penalties are a big issue (the Niners lead the league with 45), but the most surprising development was seeing the Browns clearly winning the physical battle up front. San Francisco stays on top for now, given how the rest of the week played out in the NFL."