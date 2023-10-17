Power Rankings: 49ers Remain Among NFL's Top Five Teams

The San Francisco 49ers perfect record is no more, but it appears Week 6 turned out to be the great equalizer in the NFL with both previously unbeaten teams suffering their first loss of the year on Sunday. The 49ers are still at the top of the NFC West and share a 5-1 record with the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Despite coming away with a loss, the 49ers were competitive with the Cleveland Browns and gave themselves an opportunity to win it with a last-chance field goal. Up next for the 49ers is a Week 7 primetime battle with the Minnesota Vikings. The "Monday Night Football" matchup allows the 49ers an extra day of recovery headed into a second-straight week of travel to the Midwest.
Let's take a look at what national outlets had to say about the 49ers headed into Week 7:
Lead Draft Writer Eric Edholm
"Sunday's loss to the Browns was easily Brock Purdy's worst game of the season, and his struggles shouldn't be glossed over, but I bet a lot of people ready to cut him down don't realize just how good Cleveland's defense is. Anyone watching that game would realize how tough a spot he was put in. Brandon Aiyuk dropped a would-be TD, the offense committed six penalties (12 total by San Francisco) and there were big injuries to Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams. Purdy also drove them to a spot where the game would have been won if not for Jake Moody's errant field goal attempt. The penalties are a big issue (the Niners lead the league with 45), but the most surprising development was seeing the Browns clearly winning the physical battle up front. San Francisco stays on top for now, given how the rest of the week played out in the NFL."
NFL Writer Nick Wagoner
"The Niners' biggest offseason change came at defensive coordinator: DeMeco Ryans left to become the Houston Texans head coach, and Steve Wilks took over in San Francisco. There have been a few hiccups in the first six weeks, but Wilks' group has largely held its standing as one of the best units in the league. San Francisco is third in points allowed (87), fourth in defensive efficiency (74.5) and third in defensive expected points added (43.31). There's room for improvement, particularly when it comes to sacks and run defense, but the defense is still a strength for a 5-1 team."
NFL Writer Pete Prisco
"The offense didn't do much of anything against the Browns, which is a worry."
NFL Writer Mike Florio
"Constant physicality eventually takes a toll."