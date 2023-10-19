Samuel, McCaffrey and Three More Miss First Practice of Vikings Week 

Oct 19, 2023 at 04:30 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers had an extra day to rest, recover and turn the page on their first loss of the season with a primetime "Monday Night Football" game on the schedule for Week 7. Historically, the 49ers have fared well on Monday nights, winning 52 of their 81 matchups all-time on this night. A win against the Minnesota Vikings this upcoming Monday would tie San Francisco with the Pittsburgh Steelers (53) with the most Monday night wins in NFL history.

Injury Updates

As the team gears up for gameday, there are question marks surrounding some of the 49ers biggest playmakers. Six total players are dealing with injuries, with five of those players sitting out of Thursday's practice altogether. Those players include:

Cornerback Isaiah Oliver was limited with a knee injury.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan offered more insight into McCaffrey's MRI results. When asked if the results were encouraging, the head coach responded, "I thought it was. Anyone who's day-to-day, it means they've got a chance."

Bouncing Back in Week 7

It's been a minute since the 49ers have had to bounce back from a regular season loss. Prior to the loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, San Francisco had strung together 15-straight regular season wins, and in Week 7, had to switch up the routine they've enjoyed through the end of last season and the start of 2023.

"It was tough. We had to eat it for an extra day," defensive lineman Nick Bosa said. "We were kind of dreading to come in here to do the meetings. It's been a long time since we've lost, so actually, I forgot what the routine was when it comes to team meeting and all that stuff... It happens, so we have to bounce back."

There's a focus and approach that edge rusher Randy Gregory highlighted as the 49ers returned to the facility to open up game prep for the Vikings.

"I think a big part of a loss is being transparent, self-evaluation, knowing what you've done wrong and being able to go out there and correct it," Gregory said. "From what I've seen and what I've heard from the coaching staff and players, they all have kind of the same temperament when it comes to the loss.

"You need those grind it out games, you don't want to lose them, but you need those tests throughout the year."

There's been plenty of self-evaluation from San Francisco, and now the team has turned the page to face quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Vikings who are fresh off a division win over the Chicago Bears. Minnesota has had an up and down season in 2023, but Cousins' QB play has been solid. He is tied for the league lead with 14 passing touchdowns and is first in pass completions per game (26.3). He's also sixth in average quarterback passer rating (100.6).

"He plays the (QB) position to a tee," Bosa said. "He goes through his reads. He's on time with the ball. He's accurate. He's smart, so obviously, that's a good combination."

