Morning Report: Practice Updates and Previewing Week 6 vs. the Browns

Wilks Shares Browns Scouting Report; Mitchell Returns to Practice
- The San Francisco 49ers saw running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) return to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday.
- This is the first time Mitchell has practiced since the Thursday before the team's Week 4 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals. Throughout Mitchell's absence, second-year backs Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price have both seen time on the field, providing some relief for do-it-all running back Christian McCaffrey.
- Linebacker Dre Greenlaw sat out of the workout with a hamstring issue.
Fred Warner Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner has locked down the title of NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his defensive trifecta against the Dallas Cowboys. The two-time All-Pro recorded a forced fumble, interception and sack in Week 5 and finished as the team's leading tackler with eight total tackles. He is the first 49ers player to register one-or-more sacks, one-or-more forced fumbles and one-or-more interceptions in a single game since linebacker NaVorro Bowman did so in 2013.
Visit Like a Pro: Colton McKivitz's Perfect Itinerary for Ohio
Visit like a pro with San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Colton McKivitz 's itinerary for the best day in the state of Ohio.
The 49ers lineman grew up in the southeast region of Ohio, born in Jacobsburg and raised 10 miles away in Belmont, a small town with a population of about 400 people. McKivitz is a lover of outdoor activities, as he frequently spends his time with his dad fishing and hunting for deer, ducks and squirrels.
Power Rankings: 49ers Solidify No. 1 Ranking with 42-10 Win in #DALvSF
The San Francisco 49ers captured their fifth-straight win of the season on "Sunday Night Football" with a 42-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The red and gold got off to a hot start and displayed dominance in each phase of the game with a career night from quarterback Brock Purdy, a career-high three-touchdown performance from Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle and three interceptions of Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.
Say Cheese
San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice celebrates his birthday on October 13.
