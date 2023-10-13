Morning Report: Practice Updates and Previewing Week 6 vs. the Browns

Fred Warner Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner has locked down the title of NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his defensive trifecta against the Dallas Cowboys. The two-time All-Pro recorded a forced fumble, interception and sack in Week 5 and finished as the team's leading tackler with eight total tackles. He is the first 49ers player to register one-or-more sacks, one-or-more forced fumbles and one-or-more interceptions in a single game since linebacker NaVorro Bowman did so in 2013.