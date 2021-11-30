Powered By

Morning Report: Players Grades for #MINvsSF; Updates on Samuel, Warner

Nov 30, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, November 30.

New and Notable

Updates on Deebo Samuel, Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw and Others

After putting up a 78-yard, two-touchdown performance, Deebo Samuel left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings in the third quarter with a groin injury. The wideout noted he was experiencing tightness before laying off of a handoff in scoring position to avoid any further damage.

Following an MRI on Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed the receiver suffered a groin strain and is expected to miss 1-2 weeks.

Elijah Mitchell's 133-Yard Outing vs. Vikings Earns Player of the Week Nomination

San Francisco's running back has carried his way into player of the week honors in Week 12. Coming off of a finger surgery just 12 days prior, Elijah Mitchell notched his second-highest rushing total of the season in the 49ers 34-26 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. His efforts on Sunday earned him his second-career FedEx Ground Player of the Week nomination.

Mitchell finished the day posting 133 yards rushing on 27 carries and a touchdown. He was also tied for a team-high six targets and added 35 yards receiving. His outing against the Vikings notched the fourth 100-yard game of his young NFL career.

Who Stood Out in 49ers Rout Over Vikings?

Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings followed the course of a seesaw in the back-and-forth battle that certainly had the makings of a Week 12 thriller. Both teams appeared to have found their midseason grooves and exchanged points (and takeaways) in a contest that ultimately was determined in the final drive of the game.

Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted several members of the 49ers who had noteworthy outings that led to San Francisco's success. Here's who stood out:

75 for 75

"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.

--

October 9, 1949

During the 49ers first four years of existence, one team, the Cleveland Browns, continually thwarted their path to a championship.

Still, quarterback Frankie Albert sent the Browns scurrying home to Cleveland in 1949 after firing five touchdown passes in the 49ers 56-28 dismantling of the reigning All-America Football Conference champions. It established a 49ers single-game scoring record not matched until 1992 and provided Cleveland with its worst beating in AAFC play.

Read more about the AAFC rivalry game >>>

Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.

In the Community

49ers Reveal 2021 'My Cause My Cleats'

See which causes the 49ers are supporting with their one-of-a-kind cleats in this season's "My Cause My Cleats" campaign presented by Shoe Palace.

TE George Kittle TAPS
1 / 24

TE George Kittle

TAPS

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Kentavius Street Until Freedom
2 / 24

DL Kentavius Street

Until Freedom

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams Sarcoma Foundation of America
3 / 24

T Trent Williams

Sarcoma Foundation of America

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield Sarcoma Foundation of America
4 / 24

WR Trent Sherfield

Sarcoma Foundation of America

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley UCSF
5 / 24

CB Emmanuel Moseley

UCSF

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk The Prostate Cancer Foundation
6 / 24

FB Kyle Juszczyk

The Prostate Cancer Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley Autism Tree Project Foundation
7 / 24

TE Ross Dwelley

Autism Tree Project Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson NAMI
8 / 24

OL Laken Tomlinson

NAMI

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner The Nazarene Fund
9 / 24

TE Charlie Woerner

The Nazarene Fund

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tavon Wilson The Trigger Project
10 / 24

S Tavon Wilson

The Trigger Project

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Daniel Brunskill TR 4 Heart and Soul
11 / 24

OL Daniel Brunskill

TR 4 Heart and Soul

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky Hope for Paws
12 / 24

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Hope for Paws

Meg Williams/49ers
C Alex Mack Eat.Learn.Play Foundation
13 / 24

C Alex Mack

Eat.Learn.Play Foundation

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Jake Brendel Living For Zachary
14 / 24

OL Jake Brendel

Living For Zachary

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR River Cracraft Hilinski's Hope Foundation
15 / 24

WR River Cracraft

Hilinski's Hope Foundation

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper Gamers Outreach Foundation
16 / 24

LS Taybor Pepper

Gamers Outreach Foundation

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner Born this Way Foundation
17 / 24

LB Fred Warner

Born this Way Foundation

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles IAmYou360
18 / 24

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

IAmYou360

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair Alzheimer's Association
19 / 24

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Alzheimer's Association

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam T&S Foundation
20 / 24

DL Samson Ebukam

T&S Foundation

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Alex Barrett A Walk on Water
21 / 24

DL Alex Barrett

A Walk on Water

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas TUFF
22 / 24

CB Ambry Thomas

TUFF

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Darrion Daniels Lupus Foundation of NorCal
23 / 24

DL Darrion Daniels

Lupus Foundation of NorCal

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Josh Norman STARZ24
24 / 24

CB Josh Norman

STARZ24

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising