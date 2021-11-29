Who Stood Out in 49ers Rout Over Vikings?

Kevin Givens - 92.4 Overall Grade

Givens earned the highest grade of the 49ers on Sunday while playing in 13 snaps on defense. Givens notched three total tackles in those snaps, including a crucial forced fumble deep in Vikings territory that set up a 49ers field goal.

Trent Williams - 89.8 Overall Grade

Not much of a surprise here with Williams continuing to dominate ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s blindside. San Francisco's left tackle earned the offense's highest overall grade on the day while also recording a 91.7 run blocking grade that opened up the 49ers 208-yard rushing performance. Williams' 98.2 overall grade on the season is still the highest of any player in the NFL.

Charlie Woerner - 85.4 Overall Grade

Woerner appeared in 19 snaps and saw just one target on the day. However, his lone reception went for 11 yards and a first down. He was also proficient in San Francisco's rushing attack, earning a 71.0 run blocking grade.

﻿Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles﻿ - 82.9 Overall Grade

While the 49ers dealt with a series of injuries in their linebacking corps on Sunday,Flannigan- Fowles stepped in and played 11 snaps on the day. He totaled three tackles, including a key run stop on 2nd-and-goal from the 49ers 5 yard line in the fourth quarter.

Tom Compton - 81.0 Overall Grade

Compton registered a career high grade as a starter on Sunday including an 82.8 run blocking grade. San Francisco notched eight carries for 94 yards on rushing attempts outside the right tackle.

Kyle Juszczyk - 76.1 Overall Grade

San Francisco's fullback hauled in both of his targets for a total of 37 yards, but where he excelled was as a blocker. Juszczyk stayed in to block in pass protection a season-high six times and earned an 82.5 pass blocking grade. In San Francisco's ground game, the fullback registered a 75.8 run blocking grade.

Trent Sherfield - 75.5 Overall Grade

Sherfield played 20 offensive snaps on Sunday and stepped up when ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ left the game with a groin injury. The veteran receiver made a key contested catch on third down early in the 49ers final drive to keep possession and the clock running. He was also a force in run blocking, earning an 81.7 run blocking grade.

Brandon Aiyuk - 74.9 Overall Grade

Aiyuk led the 49ers with six targets and hauled in three receptions for a season-high 91 yards against the Vikings. All three of Aiyuk's catches went for more than 15 yards and first downs.

Elijah Mitchell - 70.5 Overall Grade