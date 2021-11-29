Who Stood Out in 49ers Rout Over Vikings?

Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings followed the course of a seesaw in the back-and-forth battle that certainly had the makings of a Week 12 thriller. Both teams appeared to have found their midseason grooves and exchanged points (and takeaways) in a contest that ultimately was determined in the final drive of the game.
Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted several members of the 49ers who had noteworthy outings that led to San Francisco's success. Here's who stood out:
Kevin Givens - 92.4 Overall Grade
Givens earned the highest grade of the 49ers on Sunday while playing in 13 snaps on defense. Givens notched three total tackles in those snaps, including a crucial forced fumble deep in Vikings territory that set up a 49ers field goal.
Trent Williams - 89.8 Overall Grade
Not much of a surprise here with Williams continuing to dominate Jimmy Garoppolo's blindside. San Francisco's left tackle earned the offense's highest overall grade on the day while also recording a 91.7 run blocking grade that opened up the 49ers 208-yard rushing performance. Williams' 98.2 overall grade on the season is still the highest of any player in the NFL.
Charlie Woerner - 85.4 Overall Grade
Woerner appeared in 19 snaps and saw just one target on the day. However, his lone reception went for 11 yards and a first down. He was also proficient in San Francisco's rushing attack, earning a 71.0 run blocking grade.
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles - 82.9 Overall Grade
While the 49ers dealt with a series of injuries in their linebacking corps on Sunday,Flannigan- Fowles stepped in and played 11 snaps on the day. He totaled three tackles, including a key run stop on 2nd-and-goal from the 49ers 5 yard line in the fourth quarter.
Tom Compton - 81.0 Overall Grade
Compton registered a career high grade as a starter on Sunday including an 82.8 run blocking grade. San Francisco notched eight carries for 94 yards on rushing attempts outside the right tackle.
Kyle Juszczyk - 76.1 Overall Grade
San Francisco's fullback hauled in both of his targets for a total of 37 yards, but where he excelled was as a blocker. Juszczyk stayed in to block in pass protection a season-high six times and earned an 82.5 pass blocking grade. In San Francisco's ground game, the fullback registered a 75.8 run blocking grade.
Trent Sherfield - 75.5 Overall Grade
Sherfield played 20 offensive snaps on Sunday and stepped up when Deebo Samuel left the game with a groin injury. The veteran receiver made a key contested catch on third down early in the 49ers final drive to keep possession and the clock running. He was also a force in run blocking, earning an 81.7 run blocking grade.
Brandon Aiyuk - 74.9 Overall Grade
Aiyuk led the 49ers with six targets and hauled in three receptions for a season-high 91 yards against the Vikings. All three of Aiyuk's catches went for more than 15 yards and first downs.
Elijah Mitchell - 70.5 Overall Grade
Mitchell took the grunt work of San Francisco's ground game, totaling 27 carries for 133 yards and a touchdown. Of his 133 rushing yards, 82 came after contact. Four of his runs went for 10-plus yards and the running back forced two missed tackles. His rushing performance earned him his second-career FedEx Ground Player of the Week nomination. He also added five receptions for 35 yards on the day.