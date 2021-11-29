Elijah Mitchell's 133-Yard Outing vs. Vikings Earns Player of the Week Nomination

San Francisco's running back has carried his way into player of the week honors in Week 12. Coming off of a finger surgery just 12 days prior, ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿ notched his second-highest rushing total of the season in the 49ers 34-26 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. His efforts on Sunday earned him his second-career FedEx Ground Player of the Week nomination.

Mitchell finished the day posting 133 yards rushing on 27 carries and a touchdown. He was also tied for a team-high six targets and added 35 yards receiving. His outing against the Vikings notched the fourth 100-yard game of his young NFL career.