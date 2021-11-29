Elijah Mitchell's 133-Yard Outing vs. Vikings Earns Player of the Week Nomination

San Francisco's running back has carried his way into player of the week honors in Week 12. Coming off of a finger surgery just 12 days prior, Elijah Mitchell notched his second-highest rushing total of the season in the 49ers 34-26 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. His efforts on Sunday earned him his second-career FedEx Ground Player of the Week nomination.
Mitchell finished the day posting 133 yards rushing on 27 carries and a touchdown. He was also tied for a team-high six targets and added 35 yards receiving. His outing against the Vikings notched the fourth 100-yard game of his young NFL career.
The 49ers rookie is the only running back in the NFC with five games of 90-plus yards. Mitchell also currently leads the NFC in yards per game (86.6) and is fourth in the NFL behind only Derrick Henry, Nick Chubb and Jonathan Taylor.
Mitchell also ranks second in the league in yards per carry after contact (3.84).
The sixth-round pick has amassed 693 rushing yards and four touchdowns through eight games, the second most among first-round running backs behind only Pittsburgh Steelers first-rounder Najee Harris (708), who has played three more games than Mitchell. His 693 yards rank ninth among all NFL running backs.
Mitchell is up against Leonard Fournette (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Joe Mixon (Cincinnati Bengals) for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week. Fans can vote at NFL.com/FedEx as well as on Twitter via the @NFL published polls and on the NFL mobile app.