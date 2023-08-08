Morning Report: Nick Bosa Cracks the Top 5 of 'NFL Top 100'

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, August 8th.
New and Notable
Camp Chronicles: Three Straight TDs from Brock Purdy on Dwight Clark Day
The San Francisco 49ers held their final open practice of training camp on a holiday recognized within the organization as 87 Day. The day is dedicated to honoring the life and legacy of Hall of Fame wide receiver Dwight Clark. Famously responsible for "The Catch" from Joe Montana in the 1981 NFC Championship Game, Clark lives forever in 49ers lore as the player that secured the team's entry into Super Bowl XVI.
Nick Bosa Ranked No. 4 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023'
The top ten athletes of the NFL Network's annual "Top 100 Players of 2023" were revealed on Monday night in a two-hour live show finale, and the San Francisco 49ers had one of their own in the mix. Reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa was unveiled as the No. 4 athlete on the list and is the eighth 49ers player to make the cut for the "Top 100 Players" in 2023. He joins All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams (No. 14), All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner (No. 15), Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle (No. 19), Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey (No. 35), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (No. 61), All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga (No. 78) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (No. 79) in this exclusive club.
How Dwight Clark's Legacy Inspires the Next Generation of 49ers Players
Although defensive linemen Austin Bryant and Clelin Ferrell are new faces to the San Francisco 49ers organization, they already had a strong understanding of 49ers legend Dwight Clark's legacy.
Bryant and Ferrell's connection goes back to their college days at Clemson University, long before the two were reunited in The Bay during free agency. The duo were roommates, played together on the Tigers defensive line and entered the NFL Draft in 2019. At Clemson, under head coach Dabo Swinney, is where they also learned about Clark's story.
Press Pass
