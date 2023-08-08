Powered By

Morning Report: Nick Bosa Cracks the Top 5 of 'NFL Top 100'

Aug 08, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, August 8th.

New and Notable

Camp Chronicles: Three Straight TDs from Brock Purdy on Dwight Clark Day

The San Francisco 49ers held their final open practice of training camp on a holiday recognized within the organization as 87 Day. The day is dedicated to honoring the life and legacy of Hall of Fame wide receiver Dwight Clark. Famously responsible for "The Catch" from Joe Montana in the 1981 NFC Championship Game, Clark lives forever in 49ers lore as the player that secured the team's entry into Super Bowl XVI.

Nick Bosa Ranked No. 4 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023'

The top ten athletes of the NFL Network's annual "Top 100 Players of 2023" were revealed on Monday night in a two-hour live show finale, and the San Francisco 49ers had one of their own in the mix. Reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa was unveiled as the No. 4 athlete on the list and is the eighth 49ers player to make the cut for the "Top 100 Players" in 2023. He joins All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams (No. 14), All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner (No. 15), Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle (No. 19), Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey (No. 35), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (No. 61), All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga (No. 78) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (No. 79) in this exclusive club.

How Dwight Clark's Legacy Inspires the Next Generation of 49ers Players

Although defensive linemen Austin Bryant and Clelin Ferrell are new faces to the San Francisco 49ers organization, they already had a strong understanding of 49ers legend Dwight Clark's legacy.

Bryant and Ferrell's connection goes back to their college days at Clemson University, long before the two were reunited in The Bay during free agency. The duo were roommates, played together on the Tigers defensive line and entered the NFL Draft in 2019. At Clemson, under head coach Dabo Swinney, is where they also learned about Clark's story.
Press Pass

Say Cheese

🏈 49ers Last Day of Open Training Camp Practices

View the top images from the 49ers last day of open practices during training camp presented by SAP.

CB Charvarius Ward
1 / 28

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
2 / 28

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
3 / 28

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
4 / 28

CB Ambry Thomas

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
5 / 28

WR Ronnie Bell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
6 / 28

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
7 / 28

CB Isaiah Oliver

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
8 / 28

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Dazz Newsome
9 / 28

WR Dazz Newsome

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
10 / 28

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
11 / 28

WR Ronnie Bell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
12 / 28

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
13 / 28

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Tre Swilling
14 / 28

CB Tre Swilling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
15 / 28

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Willie Snead IV
16 / 28

WR Willie Snead IV

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead, DL Clelin Ferrell, DL Javon Hargrave
17 / 28

DL Arik Armstead, DL Clelin Ferrell, DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
18 / 28

49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
19 / 28

WR Ronnie Bell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
20 / 28

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
21 / 28

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
22 / 28

QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
23 / 28

OL Spencer Burford

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
24 / 28

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell, CB A.J. Parker
25 / 28

WR Ronnie Bell, CB A.J. Parker

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
26 / 28

FB Kyle Juszczyk, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
27 / 28

QB Trey Lance

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III, WR Deebo Samuel
28 / 28

CB Samuel Womack III, WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
☀️ 49ers Beat the Heat at Training Camp

Check out the best images as players beat the heat at Saturday's training camp practice.

WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk
1 / 27

WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB D'Shawn Jackson
2 / 27

CB D'Shawn Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
3 / 27

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
4 / 27

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
5 / 27

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Joey Fisher
6 / 27
Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
7 / 27

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, DL Javon Kinlaw
8 / 27

LB Fred Warner, DL Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ji'Ayir Brown
9 / 27

WR Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, LB Jalen Graham, WR Chris Conley
10 / 27

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, LB Jalen Graham, WR Chris Conley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
11 / 27

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
12 / 27

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
13 / 27

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
14 / 27

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Troy Fumagalli
15 / 27

TE Troy Fumagalli

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Tayler Hawkins, WR Willie Snead IV
16 / 27

WR Tayler Hawkins, WR Willie Snead IV

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
17 / 27

CB Ambry Thomas

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
18 / 27

QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III, WR Willie Snead IV
19 / 27

CB Samuel Womack III, WR Willie Snead IV

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB A.J. Parker
20 / 27

DB A.J. Parker

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
21 / 27

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Leroy Watson
22 / 27

OL Leroy Watson

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
23 / 27

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
24 / 27

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, WR Ray-Ray McCloud III, WR Danny Gray, WR Brandon Aiyuk
25 / 27

WR Deebo Samuel, WR Ray-Ray McCloud III, WR Danny Gray, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk
26 / 27

FB Kyle Juszczyk, WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
27 / 27

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising