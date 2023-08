Nick Bosa Ranked No. 4 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023'

The "Top 100 Players of 2023" is a video series produced by NFL Films highlighting playmakers around the league and streamed on NFL+. Players 11-100 were unveiled on the platform in groups of 10 every weekday through August 3. The video series concluded with a two-hour live show, "The Top 100 Players of 2023: The Top 10," on Monday, August 7 at 5:00 p.m. PT and was hosted by Rich Eisen and Andrew Whitworth.

The "NFL Top 100" began ahead of the 2011 season, and the list is determined by current NFL players voting on their peers for their body of work from the previous NFL season.