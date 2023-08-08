Nick Bosa Ranked No. 4 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023'

The top ten athletes of the NFL Network's annual "Top 100 Players of 2023" were revealed on Monday night in a two-hour live show finale, and the San Francisco 49ers had one of their own in the mix. Reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa was unveiled as the No. 4 athlete on the list and is the eighth 49ers player to make the cut for the "Top 100 Players" in 2023. He joins All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams (No. 14), All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner (No. 15), Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle (No. 19), Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey (No. 35), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (No. 61), All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga (No. 78) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (No. 79) in this exclusive club.
The "Top 100 Players of 2023" is a video series produced by NFL Films highlighting playmakers around the league and streamed on NFL+. Players 11-100 were unveiled on the platform in groups of 10 every weekday through August 3. The video series concluded with a two-hour live show, "The Top 100 Players of 2023: The Top 10," on Monday, August 7 at 5:00 p.m. PT and was hosted by Rich Eisen and Andrew Whitworth.
The "NFL Top 100" began ahead of the 2011 season, and the list is determined by current NFL players voting on their peers for their body of work from the previous NFL season.
Bosa is coming off a career-best year in which he led the league in sacks (18.5) and recorded 51 total tackles (19 tackles-for-loss), a pass defended and two forced fumbles. He also notched 48 quarterback hits, and per Pro Football Focus, tied with Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons to lead the NFL in total pressures (90). Bosa earned First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for his impressive body of work last season.