Morning Report: Latest Updates from Tight End University

Off the Field: Arik Armstead's Inaugural Kick Off for Kids Gala 📚

"What inspired me to start the Armstead Academic Project, I was a kid who struggled in school at a young age and if it wasn't for people who poured into my life, I would've had no shot at being successful," Armstead said. "There's a lot of kids who are just like me, who just need some nurturing and some resources to be poured into, their potential is endless. Those are the kids we're trying to reach and serve."