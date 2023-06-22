Morning Report: Latest Updates from Tight End University

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, June 22nd.
New and Notable
TEU: George Kittle and Tight End University Takes Off in Nashville
Tight ends from across the league have touched down in Nashville, Tennessee for one of the premier offseason events for players at this position, Tight End University.
TEU is a three-day summit founded in 2021 by former NFL tight end and current sports broadcaster Greg Olsen, two-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce and San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle. The event creates a space for players to fine-tune their skills ahead of the 2023 season, learn from the greater tight end community in attendance and to continue to elevate the position within the NFL.
George Kittle: Changing the Narrative of the Tight End Position
With a star-studded offense with players such as Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey, it's become one of Kyle Shanahan's good problems of having "too many mouths to feed" when it comes to scheming the San Francisco 49ers offense and running up the numbers for each player's end-of-season stat lines.
Steve Wilks Works to Elevate No. 1 Overall Defense in 2023
Following the end of the 2022 season, general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan found themselves in search of a defensive coordinator for the third time in their six-year tenure with the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Positioned in the Top Five Following Veteran Minicamp
As teams near the end of the NFL offseason, it is time once again to revisit the moves made by clubs in free agency, the 2023 NFL Draft and offseason programming to improve their respective rosters.
The San Francisco 49ers entered the offseason as one of the powerhouses of the league, and as they are ramping up to training camp, the team finds itself in a similar position. Pro Football Focus has the 49ers tabbed at No. 3 behind the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Pro Football Network has San Francisco ranked fifth overall.
Off the Field: Arik Armstead's Inaugural Kick Off for Kids Gala 📚
At the beginning of June, San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead hosted the Armstead Academic Project's inaugural Kick Off for Kids Gala. The charity event supported youth academic success, no matter their socioeconomic status.
"What inspired me to start the Armstead Academic Project, I was a kid who struggled in school at a young age and if it wasn't for people who poured into my life, I would've had no shot at being successful," Armstead said. "There's a lot of kids who are just like me, who just need some nurturing and some resources to be poured into, their potential is endless. Those are the kids we're trying to reach and serve."
49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Free Agents
Each week leading up to the start of training camp, 49ers.com will assess player groupings on the roster as we get closer to the season. In this installment, we will take a look at the free agents that have signed with the 49ers and how they enhance the San Francisco squad.
What to Watch
