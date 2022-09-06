Morning Report: John Lynch Evaluates 49ers 2022 Roster

September 2, 1979

On this day, Bill Walsh made his regular season debut as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

September 3, 1944

On this day in The Bay, Lawrence "Buck" Shaw was named the first head coach of the San Francisco 49ers by team owner Tony Morabito.

September 4, 1988

On this day, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the New Orleans Saints 34-33 at the Louisiana Superdome in the 1988 season opener.

September 5, 1994

On this day in The Bay, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice scored his 127th career touchdown to surpass Jim Brown as the NFL's all-time touchdown king.

September 6, 1998