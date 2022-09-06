Powered By

Morning Report: John Lynch Evaluates 49ers 2022 Roster

Sep 06, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, September 6th.

New and Notable

Lynch, Peters Breakdown 49ers 53-Man Roster and Practice Squad

On Thursday, general manager John Lynch and assistant general manager Adam Peters addressed the media to discuss the moves made to cut down the San Francisco 49ers roster to 53 players by the league-mandated Aug. 30 deadline and begin assembling the practice squad.

Read More >>>

5 Things To Know: Trent Williams

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams is coming off a standout Year 2 with the team, where the offensive lineman earned his first-career All-Pro honor and was selected to his ninth-career Pro Bowl.

Read More >>>

49ers Sign Linebacker and Offensive Lineman to Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers have signed the following players to the team's practice squad:

Johnson (6-3, 235) was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round (140th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. As a rookie in 2021, he appeared in four games and registered two tackles on special teams. Johnson was waived by Pittsburgh on August 30, 2022.

Read More >>>

49ers Sign CB Dontae Johnson to Practice Squad

Read More >>>

What To Watch

This Day In The Bay

September 2, 1979

On this day, Bill Walsh made his regular season debut as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

Read More >>>

September 3, 1944

On this day in The Bay, Lawrence "Buck" Shaw was named the first head coach of the San Francisco 49ers by team owner Tony Morabito.

Read More >>>

September 4, 1988

On this day, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the New Orleans Saints 34-33 at the Louisiana Superdome in the 1988 season opener.

Read More >>>

September 5, 1994

On this day in The Bay, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice scored his 127th career touchdown to surpass Jim Brown as the NFL's all-time touchdown king.

Read More >>>

September 6, 1998

On this day in The Bay, San Francisco 49ers running back Garrison Hearst raced 96 yards from scrimmage for a game-winning touchdown in overtime.

Read More >>>

Related Content

news

Morning Report: 49ers Make New Moves

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Finalize 53-Man Roster

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Welcome Familiar Faces Back to Practice

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Williams, Samuel Make Top 20 in NFL Countdown

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know about the Preseason Finale

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Reduce Roster to 80, Make Other Moves

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Beat Packers 28-21 in Preseason Week 1

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: BY Gets Inducted into the HOF, 49ers Continue Camp

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know About 49ers Training Camp

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Fred Warner Drives Pace Car at NASCAR Race

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: How Could the 49ers D-Line Look Different in 2022?

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising