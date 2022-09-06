Morning Report: John Lynch Evaluates 49ers 2022 Roster

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, September 6th.
New and Notable
Lynch, Peters Breakdown 49ers 53-Man Roster and Practice Squad
On Thursday, general manager John Lynch and assistant general manager Adam Peters addressed the media to discuss the moves made to cut down the San Francisco 49ers roster to 53 players by the league-mandated Aug. 30 deadline and begin assembling the practice squad.
5 Things To Know: Trent Williams
San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams is coming off a standout Year 2 with the team, where the offensive lineman earned his first-career All-Pro honor and was selected to his ninth-career Pro Bowl.
49ers Sign Linebacker and Offensive Lineman to Practice Squad
The San Francisco 49ers have signed the following players to the team's practice squad:
- LB Buddy Johnson
- OL Leroy Watson
Johnson (6-3, 235) was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round (140th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. As a rookie in 2021, he appeared in four games and registered two tackles on special teams. Johnson was waived by Pittsburgh on August 30, 2022.
49ers Sign CB Dontae Johnson to Practice Squad
What To Watch
This Day In The Bay
September 2, 1979
On this day, Bill Walsh made his regular season debut as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.
September 3, 1944
On this day in The Bay, Lawrence "Buck" Shaw was named the first head coach of the San Francisco 49ers by team owner Tony Morabito.
September 4, 1988
On this day, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the New Orleans Saints 34-33 at the Louisiana Superdome in the 1988 season opener.
September 5, 1994
On this day in The Bay, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice scored his 127th career touchdown to surpass Jim Brown as the NFL's all-time touchdown king.
September 6, 1998
On this day in The Bay, San Francisco 49ers running back Garrison Hearst raced 96 yards from scrimmage for a game-winning touchdown in overtime.