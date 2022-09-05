49ers Sign Linebacker and Offensive Lineman to Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers have signed the following players to the team's practice squad:

Johnson (6-3, 235) was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round (140th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. As a rookie in 2021, he appeared in four games and registered two tackles on special teams. Johnson was waived by Pittsburgh on August 30, 2022.

A 23-year-old native of Dallas, TX, Johnson attended Texas A&M University (2017-20)where he appeared in 47 games (23 starts) and registered 210 tackles, 6.5 sacks, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception.

Watson (6-5, 270) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent on May 2, 2022. He was waived by Atlanta on August 30, 2022.