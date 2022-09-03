This Day in The Bay: Lawrence Shaw Named First Head Coach of the 49ers

On this day in The Bay, Lawrence "Buck" Shaw was named the first head coach of the San Francisco 49ers by team owner Tony Morabito.

Shaw played college football at Notre Dame under the legendary coach Knute Rockne and gained prominence coaching at Santa Clara University. He built a reputation as an offensive innovator, guiding the Santa Clara Broncos to upset wins over Louisiana State in the 1937 and 1938 Sugar Bowls. Shaw helped create the 49ers first roster in the upstart All-America Football Conference without benefit of a draft or free agency. He was instrumental in the team's rise to respectability and transition to the NFL in 1950. Shaw compiled a 72-40-4 record with the 49ers from 1946-1954.