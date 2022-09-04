This Day in The Bay: 49ers Defeat Saints in 1988 Season Opener

Sep 04, 2022 at 01:00 AM
sf-logo.png
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
by San Francisco 49ers Staff  & Briana McDonald
083122-Joe-Montana-FB

September 4, 1988

On this day, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the New Orleans Saints 34-33 at the Louisiana Superdome in the 1988 season opener.

Quarterback Joe Montana tossed three scoring passes in the third quarter; tight end John Frank hauled in two of Montana's touchdown throws while wide receiver Mike Wilson nabbed the third. Running back Roger Craig rushed for 67 yards and picked up another 43 yards on five receptions. Defensive tackle Michael Carter led San Francisco's defensive charge, picking up two of the 49ers five sacks, deflecting a pass that turned into an interception and forcing a fumble.

Throwback Thursday: Joe Montana in Black and White

The most captivating shots of one of the franchise's most captivating players, as pulled from the archives.

