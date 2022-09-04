This Day in The Bay: 49ers Defeat Saints in 1988 Season Opener

On this day, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the New Orleans Saints 34-33 at the Louisiana Superdome in the 1988 season opener.

Quarterback Joe Montana tossed three scoring passes in the third quarter; tight end John Frank hauled in two of Montana's touchdown throws while wide receiver Mike Wilson nabbed the third. Running back Roger Craig rushed for 67 yards and picked up another 43 yards on five receptions. Defensive tackle Michael Carter led San Francisco's defensive charge, picking up two of the 49ers five sacks, deflecting a pass that turned into an interception and forcing a fumble.