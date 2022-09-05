This Day in The Bay: Jerry Rice Becomes NFL's All-Time Touchdown Leader

Rice nabbed two scoring passes from quarterback Steve Young and scampered 23 yards on a reverse for another six-pointer as the 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Raiders 44-14. Rice and Young were removed from the game in the fourth quarter, but head coach George Seifert agreed to let them return to the field so Rice could set the record on Monday Night Football. Young then connected with Rice on a 38-yard scoring dart to set the mark. Rice made 206 trips to the end zone during his 49ers career.