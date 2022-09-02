This Day in The Bay: Bill Walsh's Head Coaching Debut

In his first game at the helm, Walsh's 49ers jumped out to a 9-0 lead against the Minnesota Vikings on three of kicker Ray Wersching's field goals. Most notably, Walsh unveiled a new offensive scheme which became known as the "West Coast Offense." Wide receiver Freddie Solomon is credited with scoring the first touchdown in Walsh's new system on a 44-yard pass from Steve DeBerg. The Vikings rallied with a late touchdown to beat San Francisco 28-22.