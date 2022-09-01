Presented by

49ers Sign CB Dontae Johnson to Practice Squad

Sep 01, 2022 at 11:00 AM

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed CB Dontae Johnson to the team's practice squad. Johnson was released by the team on August 30, 2022.

news

49ers Move Two to IR; Waive RB; Announce Practice Squad and Other Moves

The 49ers have moved Ward and Robinson to the Injured Reserve list, waived Sermon and announced the practice squad and other roster moves.

news

49ers Announce 2022 Initial 53-Man Roster Ahead of NFL Deadline

The 49ers have trimmed their roster to 53 players following a series of roster moves.

news

49ers Release Cornerback; Waive Offensive Lineman

The 49ers have released cornerback Ken Crawley and waived offensive lineman Dohnovan West.

news

49ers Waive CB Ka'dar Hollman

The 49ers have waived cornerback Ka'dar Hollman.

news

49ers Place Verrett on PUP; Announce Four Other Roster Moves

Leading up to the league's deadline to reduce rosters to 80 players, the 49ers have made a series of moves.

news

49ers Sign S Tashaun Gipson Sr.; Waive WR Austin Mack

The 49ers have signed safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. to a one-year deal and waived/injured wide receiver Austin Mack.

news

49ers Release DL Robert Nkemdiche

The 49ers have released defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche.

news

49ers Release a Cornerback and Waive Three Players

The 49ers have release CB Darqueze Dennard and waived FB Josh Hokit, WR KeeSean Johnson and DL Tomasi Laulile.

news

49ers Activate TE Charlie Woerner from PUP List

The 49ers announced that tight end Charlie Woerner has been activated from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

news

49ers Sign Cornerback Crawley; Waive Safety O'Neal Jr.

The 49ers have signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal and waived/injured safety Leon O'Neal Jr.

news

49ers Sign OL Mills and WR Snead IV to One-Year Deals

The 49ers have signed offensive lineman Jordan Mills and wide receiver Willie Snead IV.

