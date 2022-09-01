49ers Sign CB Dontae Johnson to Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed CB Dontae Johnson to the team's practice squad. Johnson was released by the team on August 30, 2022.
49ers Move Two to IR; Waive RB; Announce Practice Squad and Other Moves
The 49ers have moved Ward and Robinson to the Injured Reserve list, waived Sermon and announced the practice squad and other roster moves.
49ers Announce 2022 Initial 53-Man Roster Ahead of NFL Deadline
The 49ers have trimmed their roster to 53 players following a series of roster moves.
49ers Release Cornerback; Waive Offensive Lineman
The 49ers have released cornerback Ken Crawley and waived offensive lineman Dohnovan West.
49ers Place Verrett on PUP; Announce Four Other Roster Moves
Leading up to the league's deadline to reduce rosters to 80 players, the 49ers have made a series of moves.
49ers Sign S Tashaun Gipson Sr.; Waive WR Austin Mack
The 49ers have signed safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. to a one-year deal and waived/injured wide receiver Austin Mack.
49ers Release a Cornerback and Waive Three Players
The 49ers have release CB Darqueze Dennard and waived FB Josh Hokit, WR KeeSean Johnson and DL Tomasi Laulile.
49ers Activate TE Charlie Woerner from PUP List
The 49ers announced that tight end Charlie Woerner has been activated from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.
49ers Sign Cornerback Crawley; Waive Safety O'Neal Jr.
The 49ers have signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal and waived/injured safety Leon O'Neal Jr.