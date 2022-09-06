This Day in The Bay: Garrison Hearst's Game Winning Touchdown

Sep 06, 2022 at 01:00 AM
sf-logo.png
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
by San Francisco 49ers Staff  & Briana McDonald
090522-Garrison-Hearst-FB

September 6, 1998

On this day in The Bay, San Francisco 49ers running back Garrison Hearst raced 96 yards from scrimmage for a game-winning touchdown in overtime.

Considered one of the most dramatic runs in NFL history, Hearst broke six tackles en route to the end zone as San Francisco beat the New York Jets 36-30 in the 1998 season opener. He finished the day with 187 yards rushing. Hearst went on to have his best NFL season, rushing for 1,570 yards and snatching 39 passes for another 535 yards. He earned Pro Bowl recognition with the 49ers in 1998 and 2001.

